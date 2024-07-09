Meloni flies to the US for the NATO summit and on the French vote: “Le Pen has not lost, no one has won”

Firm condemnation for Russian attack on children’s hospital in Kievbalances between the political families in Europe and the hoping for a sign of “unity”: These are the key points of the reflections that theto Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he held with journalists upon his arrival in Washington, when it was night in Italy, for a summit of the Atlantic Alliance from which he expects, he explains, “that NATO sends a message of unity and the ability to adapt to a changing world“.

“Italy is bringing the necessary attention to the Southern front and I believe it is a demonstration of how the Alliance knows how to imagine its role in a complex system”, underlined the President of the Council.Clearly there will be support for Ukraine which will certainly not be lacking“, added Meloni who said she was “satisfied with the work done so far”.

Meanwhile, before the eyes of the world there are those “pictures of children with cancer on the streets following the bombing of the hospital in Kiev”, “frightening” pictures, the Prime Minister added. “I think they offer a dimension of real will compared to a certain Russian propaganda to seek a peaceful solution,” she warned.When you attack the civilian population with this vehemence and you attack children, the signals that come through are definitely different.“, It reaffirmed.

We then returned to the issues related to political dynamics in Europe, starting with the vote in France. “The interpretation of the defeat of the Rassemblement National seems simplistic to me: no one can claim victory,” the prime minister reasoned. “There were,” she continued, “three groups, none of which is capable of governing alone. And within some of these groups there are very clear differences. So we will see what happens.”

“The the result of the runoff is that no one won the election”the Prime Minister also pointed out that the path to forming the new government will not be “easy”. “From personal experience – she noted – I say that it is easier to govern when you share ideas rather than when you share an enemy”. Chapter alliances in Europethen. Seeing Orban’s ‘Patriots’ as a Putinist group “seems to me to be a definition for observers”, Meloni concluded.