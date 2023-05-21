Leaving yesterday early from the G7 in Hiroshima to be close to the flooded areas, today Giorgia Meloni landed at Rimini airport and then went to Ravenna to take stock of the situation and discuss the situation with the local authorities. “It is not the time for the catwalks, I am moved”, the words of the premier during an inspection in some flooded areas, also in the Forlì area. “The government exists – she added – it was a tragedy but it can be an opportunity to be reborn stronger, it is difficult to make estimates but many resources will have to be mobilized”.

Pressed by reporters, Meloni also explained why he does not believe Pnrr funds can be used for reconstruction: the resources, he said, “must be used in the best way” but “at this stage the use of other funds is necessary”. Then a joke: “I’ve heard inaccurate things about the Pnrr. I’m happy that we talk about it, it means that we agree on the fact that we can discuss it again”. The president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Bonaccini met the prime minister in the early afternoon in Forlì for a discussion on the emergency, both subsequently visited an affected area in Faenza.

In conversation with a volunteer in Ghibullo, in the Ravenna area, Meloni instead said: “You are very good, bringing things to eat into the water … what you do is very beautiful, I’m sorry”. Meanwhile, the number of displaced persons has dropped to 26,000, of which almost 20,000 in the Ravenna area. The firefighters completed 4,000 interventions. In addition to the people in danger, according to a monitoring by Coldiretti there are 250,000 animals to save, including cattle, sheep and pigs, while the fruit harvest is compromised for 4-5 years.