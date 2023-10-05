League out of the project. The details





Political fantasy? Not so. Behind the scenes, according to rumors collected by Affaritaliani.itwe think about the next European balances after the elections for the Parliament of Strasbourg of next June 9, 2024. Giorgia Meloni, who fears being overtaken on the right by Matteo Salvini (see the post against the judge of the Court of Catania), cannot even miss the train with the next European Union summits.

And since it is now clear to everyone that the Conservatives and the People’s Party alone will not have a majority, and that the EPP has no intention of allying itself with the right-wing parties of Marine Le Pen and Afd (as Antonio Tajani reiterates almost every day), the president of the Council all that remains is to join the new majority that will support the new European Commission, even if the left of the Pse. In the running are either Ursula von der Leyen’s encore or the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

And here comes the sensational and disruptive scenario, also for Italian politics. Fratelli d’Italia, in order not to remain in opposition and on the margins after the European elections, could join the EPP (probably through a merger with ECR, the Conservatives and Reformists led by Meloni himself) and this would lead to a gradual fusion process in Italy between the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia. Which will eventually lead to the birth of the Republican Party hypothesized by Guido Crosetto and in the past also launched by Silvio Berlusconi, who made the PDL his own by putting together Forza Italia and the National Alliance.

A plan that needs time and steps but which could lead to a large popular, moderate, conservative and potentially 40% mass party (at least as an ambition). Meloni leader and Tajani number two with the support of Silvio Berlusconi’s children (and their television channels). There Leagueas sources close to Matteo Salvini explain, would absolutely stay out trying to carve out a space for himself on the right and regain consensus already at the European elections but also looking to after 9 June 2024. A revolution that could completely change the political structure of the centre-right.

If the new Republican Party takes off there could also be the temptation in the future to do without the League, but only if Salvini if it managed to carve out a space for itself by riding on its historical themes – from the fight against illegal immigration to autonomy for the North – it could also gain votes and force Meloni and Tajani to confirm the alliance with the Northern League. The times will not be short, but the project is on the table and it is almost an inevitable outcome for the prime minister who, if she really wants to count in Brussels, she cannot remain outside the majority that the new Brussels executive will express.

Subscribe to the newsletter

