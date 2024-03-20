Meloni in his reply to the Chamber, moments of tension with the opposition

“I am told to speak with Orban and Salvini to clarify support for Ukraine. In both cases, decisions and votes count. The Italian government has a clear position and in the EU” among other things “we have managed to guarantee review of the multi-annual budget allowing to support Ukraine for the next 4 years”. “When I talk to people with whom I have good relationships I bring home results.”

The prime minister said it Giorgia Meloni in response to the House. Meloni then addressed the PD parliamentarians urging them to do the same with the M5s on Ukraine. “In some cases when I talk to people with whom I have good relationships – and I didn't need to do it with Minister Salvini – it is possible that I bring home results, if you try to talk to your M5S allies and do this miracle, Ukraine will be grateful to you”, said Meloni addressing the Democrats in the Chamber

Ilaria Alpi: Meloni, continue on the path towards the truth

“The path to the truth must continue to be followed.” The prime minister says so Giorgia Meloni in the reply in the Chamber of Deputies to the debate on communications in view of the European Council, on the thirtieth anniversary of the ambush in which the Rai journalist Ilaria Alpi and the operator Miran Hrovatin were killed.

Ukraine: Meloni, thanks to c.destra Italia, respects commitments

“It is clear to everyone that today, thanks to the fact that there is a centre-right majority government, Italy is now respecting its commitments”, continues the prime minister, speaking of support for Ukraine. “There is a broader problem within the opposition, I am also talking about the ambiguities of the Democratic Party on the use of weapons”, she adds. Government position unclear? “The votes speak for themselves”, adds the Prime Minister.

Ukraine: Meloni, let's create conditions for a peace negotiation table

“What the government is doing is preparatory to peace,” he explains. “And the Russia who doesn't want war. Unless we're talking about surrender.” Kiev, “the work we are doing is to create the conditions to arrive at a negotiating table”, said the Prime Minister. “Security guarantees” from Ukraine “are a condition at that negotiating table”, he then claims.

EU: Meloni in opposition, I always see you a little nervous…

“I always see you a little nervous…”, said the prime minister, addressing the opposition in her reply after the debate in the Chamber on communications in view of the EU Council.

MO: Meloni, we fear Israel's growing isolation

“I think it's always important to remember who started the conflict” in Middle East “but I also believe that there are some things that need to be done and on which Italy tries to have a clear position. We fear a growing isolation of Israel, also in Israel's interests the consequences” of a possible ground attack in Rafah” could be unsustainable”, explains the prime minister.

“It is necessary to launch concrete initiatives on a structural solution” in the conflict in the Middle East. Italy's commitment is to ensure that the European Council can conclude “with a clear solution” on this matter.

Chamber: sparks in the Chamber on Meloni, 'I can't say 'guys'?

Incandescent climate in the Chamber during the announcements Giorgia Meloni who, as already yesterday in the Senate, 'stings' the opposition by saying “I see you are particularly nervous”. But it is when, for the umpteenth time, the Prime Minister addresses the center-left with an informal “guys” that the protest breaks out from the opposition seats.

The President of the Chamber intervenes, Lorenzo Fontanawho recalls the prime minister, reminding her “this is not a debate, please finish your communications” and here, given that the buzz does not die down, Melons she observes “you don't particularly like me, that's clear to me”.

“We Romans sometimes say 'boys'… I apologize anyway. Are the Romans 'better than this'? Sure, but every now and then they say 'boys'…”, he comments again Melons in a back-and-forth with those who criticize her from the chamber, before adding “I also apologize to the Romans”. “Can I say 'boys' to the government? No. What do you prefer, 'young parliamentarians'?”. A new salvo of protests and in the end the Prime Minister turns to the protocol of “ladies and gentlemen”.

Dl Pnrr: Meloni, don't cut healthcare funds

On the Pnrr “I have seen and heard a bit of everything, I have seen in some cases work done so that the Pnrr installments are not paid”, said the prime minister. “Europe says we are the first nation in implementing the PNRR. These are the facts,” she explained later.

“Resources have not been cut” on healthcare, the prime minister observed. “We ask everyone to complete the works within the expected timescales. A check is underway” with the Regions on the former article 20, “we are moving forward with a situation that was not exactly perfect. I trust that everyone will try to lend a hand “.

MO: Meloni, shed light on UNRWA before restoring the funds

“On the topic of the immediate restoration of funds to UNRWA” the prime minister Giorgia Meloni observes that “until full light has been shed on the use of resources, this mistake should not be made”. “It does not mean – states the Prime Minister in the reply to the Chamber after the debate on communications in view of the EU Council – not taking care of civilians in Gaza: while we are suspending funds to UNRWA, other associations are operating, we have transferred 20 million euros to Red Cross and Red Crescent. And today we are about to allocate additional resources to Food for Gaza to better coordinate aid.”