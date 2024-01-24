Meloni in the Chamber, from Stellantis to Schlein and Conte: prime minister against everyone, what happened

It stings everyone and doesn't move back an inch. Even about Stellantis or the attacks on the media, which he continues to rebuke for their narrative. Giorgia Meloni in the Chamber arena for the 'premier time' has it for the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Contefrom him “inherited only disasters” he accuses, and for Elly Schlein and the hated left: “You trust us, since you ask us to solve problems created by you.” He defends his actions and the actions of his government, claims a change of pace in policies on the South: the South “never betrayed, numbers and facts are stronger than controversies”, he says while the frontal attacks on the Autonomy desired by the League continue And again: he defends the government's actions in relations with Europe, in the approach to healthcare and privatisation, on the change of pace implemented by retiring the citizen's income, “because if you don't want to work – he thunders as he warms up the ring for the match with Conte – you don't act as a state retainer.”

Meloni's speech, what the prime minister said

He arrives a few minutes early and dribbles past the reporters. The clerks close the glass doors of the long corridor that leads to the Chamber, her passage is highly armored when entering and remains so when leaving, with the head of the press office of Palazzo Chigi Fabrizio Alfano and the very faithful Patrizia Scurti who almost 'shield' her . We start from the Middle East, where he admits that he thinks differently from Benjamin Netanyahu on the two-people, two-state solution. But he invites us to stop with the ambiguity about Israel, “increasingly widespread in the West”, and announces the Italian government's work to “treat Palestinian minors in our hospitals”.

But it is with the next question that the air becomes more lively, because Azione asks her to Stellantis And Meloni shows no second thoughts about the attack of recent days, an attack that ended up annoying even the top management. “The Fiat automotive group and related Italian brands represent an important part of the national industrial history. It is a heritage that deserves the utmost attention and I think this also means having the courage to criticize some choices that have been made by the ownership and management of the Group when they were distant from Italian interests”, including the very birth of Stellantis which “concealed – for Meloni – a French acquisition of the historic Italian group”. Now the goal is “to return to producing a million vehicles a year with those who really want to invest in historic Italian excellence”: “if you want to sell a car on the world market by advertising it as an Italian jewel, then that car must be produced in Italy”.

There defense of Italian interests is the leitmotif of his interventions in response to ten questions. The League needs assistance on the legislative decree expected tomorrow in the Council of Ministers on the elderly, “we must say no to the culture of waste which at times seems to overwhelm, the elderly are 14 million and represent an asset for the country”, the government will direct them “resources to over 1 billion euros”, says Meloni, while the Carroccio group leader Riccardo Molinari collects and thanks, but in the reply he returns to raise the issue of pensions and the battle for 'quota 41'.

On privatizations the prime minister once again reiterates the objective of 20 billion in 3 years, “it is within our reach” she assures and then attacks the opposition harshly: “we are not selling Italy short, we are light years away from the gifts of the past” , with gifts “to some lucky and well-connected entrepreneur, as was done with the Russian oligarchs after the Soviet Union…”. On Nazi massacres “compensation is a duty on the part of the government – he says, pointing the finger at some reconstructions – there are no delaying intentions on the part of the government”, but “the state attorney's office is simply doing its job” because “it is right that there should be cross-examination”.

The clash with Conte and Schlein

But it is with Conte and Schlein that he removes all the pebbles from his shoe, so much so that at the end of the session the leader of the M5S said to reporters: “He speaks more like an opposition leader, don't you think?”. To the president of the Five Star Movement, who reproaches her for a debacle in Europe on the new stability pact, she responds harshly that the new limits decided in Brussels go beyond “the unrealistic rules” of the past, written in the name of “blind austerity” and merit it goes “to Italy too”. “If we, despite the terrible legacy” gods Conte governments “we still managed to bring home a good compromise” on the new Stability Pact “it is because in this year of government we have demonstrated that the season of throwing money to the wind to pay for electoral campaigns is over”, Meloni's thrust , which is followed by the harsh reply from the former prime minister who calls her “King Midas in reverse” and invites her to work less “for the good of Italy”, “he's right, he's right about this…”, whispers Meloni to the his poorly concealing a certain nervousness.

TO Elly Schlein which reminds her of the comatose state in which the Italian healthcare system finds itself, with cancer patients forced to hope that the waiting lists are no longer than they have left to live, Meloni replies as the situation the government finds itself with ” to do the math has stratified over the last 14 years” and “I consider the fact that today you are asking us to solve all the problems that you have not solved in the 10 years in which you have been in government an implicit attestation of esteem. Thank you for trusting of us and thank you for trusting this government.”