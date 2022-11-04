Home page politics

Giorgia Meloni railed against Brussels in the Italian election campaign – now, as the new head of government, she is the first to fly to the EU capital.

Rome/Brussels – Giorgia Meloni’s first trip abroad as Italy’s head of government goes to Brussels. Meetings with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Charles Michel and EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola are planned for Thursday afternoon (November 3). The election victory of Meloni’s ultra-right Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) had sparked concern across Europe. Especially with a view to the further EU course of the new government in Rome.

“You say that in Europe people are worried about Meloni. What will happen?” Meloni asked during the election campaign – and promptly yelled: “The good life is over.” In her first speech in front of Parliament in Rome, the new prime minister committed herself to Europe. But in mid-September, Meloni declared that Italy would defend its national interests. Just like the others did.

Meloni in Brussels: Has the Eurosceptic become a staunch pro-European?

Shortly before the election, Meloni had warned against stepping too far out of line. The EU has the right “tools” if EU directives are violated, she told students in the US. Meloni and others read it as a threat, reported dpa correspondents – but also that Brussels was deliberately relaxed. Because no matter who is in power in Rome, every Italian government is dependent on the billions from the EU’s Corona fund.

Meloni is also aware of this, said Tobias Mörschel from the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Rome, which is close to the SPD, to the news agency. Meloni will not want to jeopardize the payment under any circumstances. In addition, her government will have to bring the 2023 budget to parliament in the next few weeks.

Mörschel suspected that Meloni in Brussels therefore wants to explore financial policy leeway. For the budget, they need “a clear signal from Brussels as to how far the stability criteria can be stretched and thus in what size dimensions the new debt can move”. Additional money is urgently needed, especially because of the sharp rise in energy prices.

Trouble in Paris about Berlin – Alliance between Meloni and Macron?

What does that mean for the traffic light coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)? Meloni, head of government of the third largest economy in the EU, is promoting an EU-wide gas price cap – which Scholz rejects. She wants the EU to take on joint debts in the future – which Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) rejects. In addition, Meloni had announced proposals to modify the growth and stability pact.

When it comes to finances, Meloni is in line with French President Emmanuel Macron, she said World on the subject and warned: “If she is skilled, she could ally with him to assert her interests.” Macron is currently angry about the federal government’s energy crisis measures, among other things.

Meloni in Brussels: CDU politician sees “strong pro-European signal”

The authors believe that “nervousness will therefore increase” in Berlin, quoting Moritz Körner, budget expert for the FDP in the EU Parliament: “It is to be expected that we will see a Meloni in sheep’s clothing, which suggests that EU funding payments be maximized Italy and will request relaxation of the debt rules.”

The CDU politician Andreas Schwab, spokesman for the EPP Group on internal market policy, warned loudly World meanwhile to rest. “We mustn’t play down the fact that Meloni is the elected Prime Minister of Italy. She took a very strong pro-NATO stance on the Ukraine conflict and with her first foreign visit to Brussels she is sending a strong pro-European signal,” he said. The CDU is united in the EPP with Meloni’s government partner Forza Italia – and therefore always has problems. (frs with dpa material)