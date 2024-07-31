The trip ends in Shanghai, the nerve center of the Asian giant’s economy and finance, a fundamental piece of the Chinese market for Italian companies that move their business in the Dragon. Giorgia Meloni leaves China after a 4-day mission, one of the longest since she has been at the helm of Palazzo Chigi, to then fly to Paris, where, once again with her daughter Ginevra at her side, she will attend an Olympic Games competition and then visit Casa Italia.

This morning, when it was late at night in Rome, the Prime Minister had the last institutional meeting on her agenda: she met with the secretary of the Chinese Communist Party of the municipality of Shanghai, Chen Jining, the man destined to climb to the top of the CCP starting from the very city where the party was born, in 1921.

The decision to split the mission in two, first Beijing and then Shanghai, is aimed at accelerating cooperation with China, just hours after the signing of the Three-Year Action Plan and the six agreements with which the Prime Minister aims to mend relations after the rift on the Silk Road. And Shanghai, a financial hub of global importance, considered the fashion capital of the East, can make the difference.

Italian companies operating in China know that the city on the Huangpu River, the most populous in the Dragon with its 26 million inhabitants, is essential for doing business in the Asian Giant. The numbers reeled off in the meeting with Meloni from Jining say it all, “In Shanghai there are almost 1,200 Italian companies”. So much so that “the Shanghai-Italy trade represents almost 20% of the total trade between China and Italy”, remarked the exponent of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Our goal,” Meloni reiterated, is “to strengthen cooperation between our actions – economic and commercial cooperation, cultural cooperation, scientific cooperation – and to do so with a view to also rebalancing our relationships, helping and supporting Italian companies that have long since decided to invest in China and that, particularly in Shanghai, have contributed to the development of this extraordinary reality.” The Prime Minister then recalled the twinning between Milan and Shanghai dating back to 1979, confirming that she is “very satisfied” with the results achieved in the Chinese mission.

With the ‘restyling’ of the strategic plan dating back to 2004, Meloni wants to demonstrate that leaving the Silk Road will not harm cooperation with the Asian giant, but that more and better business can be done even outside the BRI, see France and Germany. “The trade balance in 2022, when we arrived – Meloni remarked yesterday in the meeting with the press – produced a deficit for Italy of 41 billion euros, so evidently it didn’t work. I have always said that Italy should have left the Silk Road and that this would not have compromised relations with China”.

Whether she will be able to overcome the disappointment of Beijing, which with Italy has seen the only G7 country to have joined the Belt and Road Initiative exit, only time and the Rome-Bejing business will be able to tell. But the stop in Shanghai – where the prime minister visited the suggestive Bund and the old city dating back to the Ming dynasty – was a decisive move to make on the chessboard of the game with China. (by correspondent Ileana Sciarra)