Christmas 2022, the wishes of politicians go around the web: messages and photos

They multiply on the web Merry Christmas social media by politicians: by the premier Giorgia Meloni to the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi together with his partner Martha Fascinaup to the “people’s advocate” Joseph Conte and the leader of Action Charles Calenda.

She is the first to open the dance, Giorgia Meloniwho posts on Instagram for the Christmas Eve a photo with a pretty hat Christmas, wishing all followers a “happy and peaceful” December 24th. And for Christmas too family shot not missing, accompanied by a sincere wish: “To you and your loved ones, best wishes for a Christmas of joy and love”.





Among the sympathies of the web there is also him, the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconiwho to wish Italians a merry Christmas chooses to post a photo in the company of Martha Fascina and the figurines of the crib, depicting their faces. “What a beautiful gift we received. And what did you find under the tree?”, the Knight always writes on Instagram.





To choose Instagram is also Joseph Conte. The M5S leader posts a photo of him smiling more than ever and writes: “A wonderful day to all of you. Merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart”.





A photo with the whole family is chosen by instead Charles Calenda, leader of Action. Always on social media he reveals: “Finally all the offspring together! From 32 to 9! Christmas for me is above all this”.





