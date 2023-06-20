Les jeux sont faits. After 48 hours of contacts, attempts and filings, the note arrives with which the French presidency announces the meeting, today at the Elysée, between the French president Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, arriving in Paris to push Italy’s candidacy for Expo 2030. An awaited appointment, the one between Macron and Meloni, on which, on the Rome-Paris route, they have been working for days. And that comes after the visit of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella to the French capital on June 7th.

In the afternoon, the appointment at the presidential headquarters, for a bilateral meeting that follows the face-to-face one a month ago, at the G7 in Hiroshima, which marked the thaw between the two leaders, after months of incidents and vitriolic barbs.

On the table, in the presidential note, among the issues that will be addressed, there is also “the implementation of the Quirinale Treaty”, signed between Italy and France in 2021, when Mario Draghi was at the helm of Palazzo Chigi and relations between Italy and France they proceeded at full sail. The document provides, among other things, for a member of the two governments to periodically participate in a Council of Ministers of the other – difficult to imagine in the days when relations between Rome and Paris were under high tension – so as to strengthen an alliance history that planted the seeds of the birth of Europe.

In addition to the undisputed support of the two countries in Kiev, Macron and Meloni will face the themes at the center of the European Council scheduled for next week and the dossiers that will be dealt with at the NATO summit in Vilnius. The appointment of 29 and 30 June in Brussels for Meloni has the flavor of a real challenge. Which primarily plays on the dossier of migratory routes in the Mediterranean, to be brought back to the center of the summit also in the light of the ‘Tunisia case’ and the surprise mission with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte. A theme that will also be addressed by Meloni on Thursday, when, after the Parisian mission, the premier will see the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Rome.

MELONS-MACRON, THE TOPICS ON THE TABLE

Migrants, therefore, but not only. There is also another open front on which Meloni can find support in Macron’s France, namely the game of the revision of the European rules of the stability pact and of the ‘frozen’ tax stakes due to the pandemic. On this dossier, the agreement between Macron and the former prime minister Draghi was full, also sanctioned by a letter with a double signature in which the two asked for new rules, harshly criticizing the existing stability pact.

Today the game remains the same and is being played against the rigorism of the Germans on the accounts, starting with the attempt, which brings Rome and Paris closer together, to get around the vetoes on the famous 3% rule by focusing on the golden rule and revision of the fiscal compact, at the it teaches that greater flexibility which has always been disliked by Germany.

The premier’s mission in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower will then see Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030 as the protagonist. Here in the field there is another axis, the one that Meloni has built by reaching out to another candidacy with a strong symbolic value : Odessa and a Ukraine ready to leave the war behind and to host, in 7 years’ time, the great Exhibition to come. The idea, launched by Meloni during his visit to Kiev, is that of a tandem that can stop the race of the favorite, Riyadh, strong and with an advantage of the economic resources put in place by the Saudis, which counts on the support of Macron. In Paris Meloni will play his match, the last one to pull the sprint in Rome before the appointment at the end of November for the final showdown, when the 179 member states will be called to choose between the four candidates, Rome, Odessa, Riyadh and Busan .