Election political polls today 2 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Giorgia Meloni is the political leader who commands the most trust. This is confirmed by the latest survey carried out by Tecnè, which sees the Prime Minister at 44 percent of the vote. Antonio Tajani follows, with a confidence index of 32 percent, and Giuseppe Conte, at 31.2 percent. In fourth place Elly Schlein (30%) precedes Matteo Salvini at 29.5 percent. Last among the political leaders Matteo Renzi, with 14.2 percent.

The survey, carried out between 28 and 29 September, sees Fratelli d’Italia still in first place among the parties, with 28.5 percent (+0.1%). The Democratic Party follows, at 19.3 percent (-0.1%), followed by the 5 Star Movement at 16.6 percent (+0.2%). In fourth place Forza Italia, stable at 10.1 percent, followed by the League at 9 percent. Action at 3.6 percent (-0.1%), ahead of the Green/Left Alliance at 3.3 percent (-0.1%), Italia viva at 2.4 percent (+0.1%) and +Europe, stable at 2.4 percent.

Trust in the government drops slightly, reaching 42.1 percent (-0.2%) while the percentage of respondents who say they do not have trust in the executive increases, now at 50.4 percent (+0.3%).

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.