It was the most difficult day since he arrived at Palazzo Chigi a year ago. Giorgia Meloni ‘closes’ the story with the journalist Andrea Giambruno, after the ‘slap’ of ‘Striscia la notizia’ and the outlaws who got her daughter’s father into trouble, self-suspended from hosting the program ‘Il Diario del giorno’, on Rete4, and has now come under Mediaset’s ‘magnifying glass’ for its conduct.

The Italian Prime Minister turns the page, today she flies to Cairo to participate in the regional summit on the war between Israel and Hamas, the ‘Egypt Peace Forum’, promoted by President Abdel-Fattah al Sisi. His participation was in the balance until the end, then Palazzo Chigi dissolved the reservation: Meloni will be there, immediately afterwards – barring inconveniences which can never be ruled out with an ongoing war – he will fly to Israel to meet Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister will arrive in Cairo in the morning, to take part in a summit which will also see the participation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as leaders and representatives from all over the world and the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. The United States is notably absent.

Italy’s commitment to protect civilians

Meloni in Egypt will reiterate Italy’s commitment to protecting the civilian population, solve the most urgent humanitarian problems and ensure a rapid solution to the ongoing crisis. Calling for the commitment of all the world’s leaders to avoid an escalation that would have global repercussions and returning to work together on the path of the ‘two peoples and two states’ project. The belief – which the Prime Minister loves to repeat in the most difficult moments, and which she will also reiterate in Cairo – is that opportunities can always arise from a crisis. For her it also applies this time, in the face of a conflict that risks pushing the world to the brink of catastrophe.

Meloni in Cairo will also draw attention to the risks linked to terrorism, and the link, to be forcefully contrasted, with mass immigration, an aspect which, for Meloni, cannot be underestimated in any way. The summit should end at 4.30pm, immediately after the state flight to Tel Aviv and the meeting with Netanyahu to reiterate Italy’s closeness to a people severely wounded by terrorism.

Who is present at the summit and who is not there

The United States will not participate in the summit, but there are many important presences. In fact, there will be the English Prime Minister Rushi Sunak, who arrived in Cairo today after the stop in Tel Aviv, the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Emir of Qatar, the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Crown Prince of Kuwait, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Foreign Ministers of Japan, the United Kingdom and France, as well as representatives of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates .

The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell and the President of the European Council Charles Michel are also expected to participate in the summit.