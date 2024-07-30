Meloni to Xi: “We are clear with China: stop helping Russia”

“We have certainly been clear enough in posing the question, trying to reason together about what interests each one has. I think that China has no interest at this stage in supporting Russian industrial capacity, even if as we know it does not intervene directly, it is clear that this creates friction because we have written it in every possible and imaginable way and we have reiterated it and I hope that people realize that this nation can truly play a decisive role”. This was stated by the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, during a press briefing in Beijing, answering a question on China’s support for Russia. “President Xi – Meloni continues – said yesterday that China always works for peaceful coexistence between peoples, so I would like to see steps taken in this direction”.

Italy-China, Meloni after the summit: “Concrete results, very satisfied”

There have been discussions at the highest levels, clearly with the prime minister, with Chinese president Xi Jinping, with the president of the National People’s Assembly. We also wanted it to be a visit with concrete results, and those results were there”. Giorgia Meloni says she is “very satisfied” with the results of her mission to China and speaking to journalists in Beijing she recalls the signing of the Three-Year Action Plan and the signing of six agreements on matters “which are very important to us, ranging from industrial cooperation to the protection of geographical indications, food safety, environmental matters, education”,

What are the main objectives that the Italian government is pursuing? “Certainly – the prime minister replies – to strengthen our cooperation but to do so with a view to rebalancing the trade balance, there is a significant deficit for Italy that has been growing over the years. Today, Italian investments in China are approximately three times as much as Chinese investments in Italy. We clearly want to work to remove the obstacles relating to the possibility of our products accessing the Chinese market and clearly guarantee equal treatment for our companies”.

Meloni: “Frank and transparent discussion with Xi”

“With President Xi Jinping the debate was broad and clearly involved all the issues on the international agenda, it was a frank, transparent comparisonrespectful on all the issues on which China remains an indispensable interlocutor, from the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, to the tensions that are multiplying, from the government of artificial intelligence to the reform of the UN Security Council, to climate issues”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press briefing in Beijing, the day after the meeting with the Chinese president. “In short – she explains – there are many issues that we have discussed and we have done so with transparency, with loyalty, with frankness. I think and hope that it can be useful to engage an interlocutor who is certainly very important at this stage”.

Meloni: “New Plan Alternative Approach to Silk Road”

The Action plan signed between Italy and China “it is an alternative approach to the Silk Road. I have always said that I did not agree with Italy’s entry into the Silk Road, mine was a coherent choice, I have always said that the Italian presence in the Silk Road was not the only way to have relations and also to grow our relations with China”. This is what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in response to journalists’ questions from Beijing. “After all, as I have said many times – she continues – we were the only nation among the great nations of Western Europe to be part of the Silk Road, but we were not the nation that had the best trade with China, far from it. There are other nations in Europe, among the main European nations, that have a volume of Chinese investments that is much higher. I have always said that – he recalls – we could exit the Silk Road and at the same time rebuild a relationship of more intense collaboration with China and that is exactly what I did”.

Meloni: “My letter does not worsen relations”

Chapter Europe. “I don’t see any negative repercussions for ItalyI do not believe that relations with the European Commission are worsening. The European Commission and I have discussed” the report on the rule of law “and moreover the letter that I sent is not a response to the European Commission or a moment of friction with the European Commission, it is a shared reflection on the instrumentalization that has been made of a technical document in which I am obliged to point out that the critical accents are not from the European Commission but from some stakeholders”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, responding to a question from journalists in Beijing, after the letter sent in recent days to Ursula von der Leyen.

In the report “the European Commission – the prime minister states – reports critical tones from some stakeholders: il Domani, il Fatto Quotidiano, Repubblica… However, the European Commission is not my direct interlocutor, but those who exploit that report which, among other things, does not say anything particularly new compared to previous years, this too would be worth remembering”. The governance of Rai “is defined by a 2015 law that the Renzi government made” and “they say that there is intimidation of the press because there are politicians who sue some journalists for defamation but I don’t think that in Italy there is a rule that says that if you have a journalist’s card, which I also have in my pocket, you can freely defame someone and say that politicians who start a defamation lawsuit are carrying out intimidation actions, it means not even having respect for the independence of judges. For example, some complaints that I made are also being taken into consideration – Meloni continues – I made them when I was in opposition, not when I was in government. I understand the attempt to exploit, that is, I know the attempt to seek external help by a left in Italy that is evidently very sorry not to be able to use, for example, the public service as if it were a party section, but – she concludes – I cannot help on this precisely because I believe in freedom of information and of the press”. On the delegations to be entrusted to the cItalian commissioner “I’m talking to Ursula von der Leyen, there are contacts in progress”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, answering journalists at a press briefing in Beijing.

Rai, Meloni: “Let’s move forward with the nominations. Laica on governance reform”

On the Rai appointments “we will have to proceed, also because the president resigned so it is certainly something we must deal with in the coming weeks. On governance I am absolutely secular: it is not a reform that I made, I have not even particularly defended it, so if those who wrote it today say it is terrible, we can talk about it”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, answering journalists’ questions during a press briefing in Beijing. (AGI)

Rai, Meloni: “Privatization? I don’t know where this hypothesis came from”

“As regards the hypotheses of privatization of RAI I read these rumors, I don’t know where they came from, I have nothing to say about this”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking to journalists in Beijing. “I can only say with respect to what I read – she added – and that has been attributed to me, that I confirm that I do not need a TeleMeloni: I don’t need it, I’m not interested, I don’t want it, which is clearly not my social channels, but simply follows whoever wants to follow them”.