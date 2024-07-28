Giorgia Meloni arrived in Beijing yesterday with her daughter Ginevra. Always with her at her side, the Prime Minister will stop in Paris on Thursday to watch a volleyball match of the Paris 2024 Olympics. But the goal seems far away, because between now and August 1st the Prime Minister will have to face 4 decisive and certainly not easy days. Starting with the meeting with President Xi Jinping, scheduled for tomorrow, July 29th and the ‘main course’ of this first official visit to China.

Today the day will begin in the afternoon local time, when in Italy it is morning, with the meeting with Prime Minister Li Qiang. Of which the prime minister will also be a guest for dinner, but only after having taken part – together – in the ribbon-cutting of the Italy-China Business Forum. In the spotlight is the intense trade exchange, which reached 66.8 billion euros in 2023, making China the second largest non-EU trading partner, behind only the United States. A partner that Rome cannot ignore, which is why Meloni will try to relaunch and strengthen bilateral relations.

The debut in Beijing – with a two-day mission also in Shanghai – comes after the rift that occurred last December, when the prime minister, keeping faith with her election campaign promises, withdrew Italy from the BRI, the Memorandum on the Silk Road that the first Conte government had joined in 2019, confident in a 20 billion euro business.

In reality, due to the pandemic and the opposition of the States, the results brought home by Rome were well below expectationsbut for Xi, Italy’s adhesion to the Belt and Road Initiative took on a strong symbolic value, because it allowed Beijing to keep a G7 country in the project, the only one to have joined the pharaonic Memorandum wanted by the President. In this mission, economic relations will have a decisive role, but certainly not the only one.

International issues are also on the table, starting with the war in Ukraine, on which the Prime Minister – who holds the presidency of the G7 this year – has never shown any hesitation, while China continues to be viewed with suspicion for its relations with Russia. But also as a potentially decisive pawn in getting out of the quagmire of a conflict that has been going on for two and a half years now. And the visit of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China in recent days should be seen in this light. (by correspondent Ileana Sciarra)