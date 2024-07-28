(Article under update)



“I am very happy to be here for the first official trip of this government, which was preceded by several high-level meetings, such as the bilateral one with President Xi on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali” and with the missions of several Italian ministers to Beijing, to “demonstrate the will to begin a new phase, to relaunch our bilateral cooperation in the year in which we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of our global strategic partnership”.

Thus the President of the Council Georgia Meloniin the bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing where he announced the signing of “a three-year action plan to experiment with new forms of cooperation” Italy-China signed today.

Meloni arrived in Beijing yesterday with her daughter Ginevra. Always with her at her side, the prime minister will stop in Paris on Thursday to attend a volleyball match of the Paris 2024 Olympics.We certainly have a lot of work to do and I am convinced that this work can be useful in such a complex phase at a global level, that it can also be important at a multilateral level.”, Meloni added.

But it is time “to start a new phase, to relaunch our bilateral cooperation in the year in which we celebrate the twentieth anniversary of our global strategic partnership, but also in the year in which another important anniversary occurs: the 700 years since the death of Marco Poloof one of the greatest Italians and perhaps also of one of the men who were most important for the East and the West to meet and for them to be able to know and understand each other”, continued the Prime Minister, linking the anniversary of Polo’s death to the signing of the three-year plan.

For the Prime Minister, in fact, “it makes sense this year to relaunch our margins of cooperation with the three-year action plan, working to implement what we have already done and also working to experiment with new forms of cooperation”.