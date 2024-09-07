CERNOBBIO. «If anyone thinks that situations like Sangiuliano’s can weaken the government, they are wrong. The king is dead, the king lives. A minister is dismissed, good work to the new minister». From Cernobbio Georgia Meloniafter meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, come back to talk about the resignation of minister Gennaro Sangiuliano in front of the audience of managers and entrepreneurs at the Ambrosetti Forum. «He explained well what happened with the minister the director of The Press Andrea Malaguti – says the prime minister -. For days now we have been talking about the private life of a minister and when we talk about private life, public life is over.”

So, after claiming the work done by Sangiuliano with the festive openings of museums to the funding of cinema, he also explains the reason why he had not initially accepted his resignation. A choice that today, seeing how it ended, perhaps he wouldn’t make again. «Minister Sangiuliano resigned but there is no wrongdoing. There was a lot of media attention that transformed a private matter into a public matter. I don’t think it’s something you have to lend yourself to and so I didn’t initially accept Sangiuliano’s resignation – explains Meloni -. I did it yesterday because Sangiuliano wanted to free himself from the status of minister to better defend himself and because the government’s authority could not be under this media pressure”.

So, citing the Perugia investigation into the dossiers created by public employees by illegally accessing databases, she reiterates that she does not feel weakened by what happened. «I intend to do my job well and until the end of the legislature. And I think Italians can understand a certain double standard». There is also room for a arrow to Mary Rosaria Bocciathe woman at the center of the Sangiuliano affair. “My idea of ​​how a woman should earn her space in society is opposite to that of this person,” says Meloniwithout naming her just as he had done in the past few days.





The audience in Cernobbio, who at the second question on the Boccia case makes themselves heard with a “Enough”, applauds her at length. A sign that the honeymoon with the world of economics, which began right here two years ago before the political elections, continues.