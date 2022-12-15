In an armored Brussels and lashed by the cold, Giorgia Meloni debuts as premier at the European Council, the last summit scheduled for this year. An opportunity to reiterate at the table of the leaders of the 27 EU countries the need, repeatedly emphasized by Palazzo Chigi, to find a quick solution to the issue of the gas price ceiling to respond to the “growing needs” of households and businesses. But also to confirm Italy’s support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine, whose speech via video-link anticipated the start of the Council’s work at the Europa Building. The shadow of ‘Qatargate’ looms over the summit: a story “with devastating contours” according to Meloni, who calls for a “firm and decisive reaction” from the European institutions because at stake is “the credibility of the Union and of our nations”. “There will be no impunity, we are not for sale”, assures the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, revealing at the press conference that “a large part” of the exchange between her and the heads of state and government of the EU was dedicated to investigation that is shaking the buildings of Brussels.

Meloni arrives at the Europa Palace in the Belgian capital satisfied after the EU Commission’s substantial ok (albeit with more than one reservation) to the Italian budget manoeuvre: “It seems to me that the Commission’s judgment says that we have made a very serious manoeuvre, we are among the nations that had the best judgement”. Now, Meloni exhorts, the ball is in the hands of Parliament, which – without prejudice to its prerogatives – is called to give the budget law its go-ahead in a short time to avoid the risk of a provisional exercise. A majority summit will be held in Rome on Friday morning with the Prime Minister and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The node of the price cap is at the center of the summit of the 27. For the Italian government, the introduction of a European gas price ceiling is urgent and it is necessary to proceed “with balance and fairness” between the needs of the Member States, following a ‘package’ logic on all the measures. The countries that have less fiscal space – the reasoning expressed by Palazzo Chigi – should not be left alone to grapple with the economic effort to contain the impact of speculation on gas prices. And the OK to the price cap finally arrives from the leaders meeting in Brussels.

In the conclusions of the summit, the 27 countries invite the Council to finalize the work for the approval of the price cap on 19 December. But on the definition of the threshold, negotiations are still ongoing. “Next week’s meeting of Energy Ministers will lead to the full definition of a very important and positive agreement”, comments the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, who underlines the “central” role played by Meloni both on the issue of energy and as regards the unblocking of the agreement on the minimum tax, overcoming the resistance of the Poles. Before the start of the works, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia met the premiers of Poland and the Czech Republic Mateusz Morawiecki and Petr Fiala, both prominent members of the European Conservative Party of which Meloni is president. A face-to-face meeting with her Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is also on the Prime Minister’s agenda.

The migration issue, another crucial point, is touched upon during the debate on the Southern Neighbourhood. On the sidelines of the Council, Minister Fitto defines the criticisms leveled at Italy on secondary movements by the Northern countries and in particular by the Netherlands as “singular” : “Migrants will most likely be a subject of the next meeting”, explains the head of EU affairs. An extraordinary summit on the issue of migrants could be convened next February 9, before the Council scheduled for March 23 and 24. After all, even Prime Minister Meloni called for a specific summit on the issue, during her speech. “Migration is a central issue for Italy. A complex issue on which the Member States sometimes have different visions, but on which it is important to give a political signal and a clear commitment on the part of the EU and, if necessary, also placing the theme at the center of an ad hoc summit”, said Meloni, adding that migration cannot continue to be managed “in the absence of a structural solution in Europe”. For the premier “a predatory approach to the migratory phenomenon must be avoided”.

Among the EU delegations in Brussels today there was a lot of curiosity about Meloni’s debut. And at the Europa Building the emphasis is on continuity with his predecessor Mario Draghi on the issue of migrants. In tackling this knot, Meloni has maintained the line of protection of the “national interest” already adopted by Draghi (and others before him), we learn from an EU source, while the summit is underway. “Major differences” in the positions on the management of migratory flows between Meloni and Draghi would not have been noticed, if not an underlining of the need to “control the external borders”, something that “many say” among European leaders. (by the correspondent Antonio Atte)