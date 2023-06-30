From the criticisms of Europe on interest rates, Mes and Pnrr expressed in Parliament during its latest communications, to the decidedly more ‘soft’ tones used arriving in Brussels for the European Council. It’s a Giorgia Meloni euro-conciliatory the one that presents itself at the summit of the 27whose premises are judged positively by the tenant of Palazzo Chigi: “Overall, for us the conclusions of the Council are an excellent starting point”, comments the premier on her arrival at the Europa Building, noting that “on migration, Tunisia, flexibility in the use of funds” and “first steps for a European sovereign wealth fund” in the draft of the final declarations there are “Italian positions”.

The prime minister – who managed to meet Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulidīs on the sidelines for a bilateral meeting – emphasized the migration issue, one of the ‘topics’ of the European Council, claiming the efforts of her executive to put the defense issue of the Union’s borders at the top of Europe’s agenda: “I mustn’t remind you that what is written today in the Council conclusions was probably unthinkable 8 months ago. We really managed to change the point of view, also with the contribution of other nations, on the age-old division between countries of first arrival and countries of secondary movements” passing to a “unique approach that solves everyone’s problems, which is the one on the external dimension”. Opposing, however, the agreement on migration being worked on by EU leaders is the Poland of Mateusz Morawiecki (Meloni’s European ally in the Conservative family), who rejected the principle of “compulsory solidarity” in the relocation of migrants and announced a referendum on the possibility of accepting or rejecting the agreement.

The Tunisia file, whose stability is “fundamental” for the Italian government on a political and financial level. Meloni notes with satisfaction the proposal for an increase in resources for migration (about 12 billion) announced by the President of the EU Commission von der Leyen in the context of the budget review: “It seems to me an excellent starting point. It is It is important to understand – the premier insists – that we need money to solve this problem”, money “that must not be spent only on a security level. We need cooperation with the countries of North Africa and that is what I am working on with strategic partnerships”.

Among the topics at the center of the European summit, the war in Ukraine: the commitment of EU leaders for Kiev continues with the allocation of 50 billion proposed by the EU Commission. During the summit, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky intervened to thank the 27 and to encourage the EU to insist on the instrument of sanctions against Russia. Furthermore, the number one in Kiev says he is ready to start negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticizes support for the country invaded by Russia, who in a video on social media points the finger at the EU “on the brink of bankruptcy”: Europe, attacks Orban, “wants 50 billion of euros from member states to give to Ukraine, while they fail to account for the money they have obtained so far. They want that money to pay interest on previously taken out loans.”

In the background is then the question of the Pnrr, at the center of today’s conversation in Brussels between the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto and the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni – criticized by Meloni in his speech before the Chambers on Wednesday – “in light of the ongoing contacts between the Italian government and the European Commission on the third and fourth installments, modification of the plan and RePowerEu supplementary chapter”, the ministry said in a note. A face to face that is defined as “interlocutory” by government sources.

And if on the one hand Meloni, questioned by reporters, renounces to ‘fire’ again on the ECB (on the rate hike “I’ve already said what I think”), on the other she admits that more needs to be done to solve the mortgage problem: “It is a major issue, to which we have been sensitive since the beginning. In our finance law, we have imagined a provision to allow everyone to be able to convert their variable-rate mortgage into a fixed-rate mortgage. More needs to be done, I’m discussing it with the Minister of Economy. It’s one of those matters on which the government must be committed on a daily basis”. For the leader of Fdi also a foray into the controversy of the last few days relating to the investigation by Report on the companies of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè. According to Meloni, the government’s go-ahead for the Democratic Party’s agenda which mentions the company ‘Visibilia’ “should not be interpreted politically on the subject of Santanchè” who, he assures, “will be in the classroom on Wednesday and that is the day on which she will clarify the its position”.

(by the correspondent Antonio Atte)