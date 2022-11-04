Meloni in Brussels: “A change of point of view is needed on migrants, priority is to defend external borders”

“We talked about migratory flows, about the Italian request for a change of point of view”. In her European debut, Giorgia Meloni emphasized immigration as one of the major issues facing the European Union, while she continues the stalemate on the ships loaded with migrants that Italy refuses to land, one of the which flying the German flag. “The priority for us becomes a priority that is already foreseen in the European regulations, which is the defense of external borders”, said Meloni from Brussels, where yesterday you met the leaders of the European institutions.

“We are following the situation closely”, said yesterday the European Commission, through spokeswoman Anitta Hipper, about the situation on the “three ships with about a thousand people on board” including that of the German NGO Humanity, with 104 non-minors on board. accompanied. “We recall that saving lives at sea is a moral duty and a legal obligation under international law of the Member States regardless of the circumstances,” said the spokesperson.

The issue of migrants was also addressed in an interview between Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbok. “For us it is a question that concerns the law, the European norms”, underlined Tajani after the meeting on the sidelines of the Balkan and G7 summits in Muenster. “We ask that all ships that collect people at sea, rightly because this provides for the right of navigation, when they ask to dock in an Italian port they must tell us who is on board, how many are, where they come from, we need a report complete on people, this concerns national security ”, he added, highlighting that“ whatever the situation, even in international waters, if there is someone to save Italy is ready to save lives ”.