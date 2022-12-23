Meloni in Baghdad sees the Iraqi premier Al Sudani and the Italian contingent

The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni has arrived at Baghdadin Iraqwhere this morning she was welcomed by the premier Mohammed Shia Al Sudani with whom he had an interview at the Government House. Melons met the Italian ambassador Maurizio Greganti in the Iraqi capital and at the Union 3 military base, headquarters of the NATO Mission Commands (NMI) and the Anti-Daesh Coalition (OIR), the Commander of the General Mission D. Giovanni Maria Iannucci, a representation of Italian soldiers present and the personnel of the Italian military contingent in Iraq.

Meloni: “Iraq, a friendly country, Italy on the front line to support it”

“I am really very pleased to be here in Iraq today in what represents my first bilateral mission outside Europe. Iraq is a friendly country that has once again demonstrated its belief in democracy with the recent formation of the Government”, he said Melonsvisiting Iraqon the sidelines of the conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

“Iraq – he added Melons – it is a nation which has made important steps forward in terms of security and political stability and which, from our point of view, can look to reconstruction with optimism. Italy has always been at the forefront in supporting Iraq at 360 degrees. We also do it within the framework of the Anti-Daesh Coalition: because there can be no stability and prosperity in the Middle East without a strong Iraq. Italy has always been at Iraq’s side in its rebirth. Our bilateral relations are intense and have deep roots. We collaborate from an energy, industrial and cultural point of view. We must now do more and strengthen our partnership. 2023 must be the year of the turning point in our bilateral relations.

Melons he expressed his appreciation for the decision of the Government of the Republic of Iraq to establish December 25 as a national holiday, so as to allow all those who wish to be able to celebrate Christmas. “I consider it an important sign of great respect for religious freedom and respect for the Christians present in the country. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for this choice”.

Meloni in Iraq: it’s yellow on the ceremonial flag, it looks like the Irish one. But the denial comes

And in the midst of so much institutionality, there was also room for a small, presumed, international gaffe: an Iraqi journalist, Ali Al-Mikdam, had noticed a difference in color in the flag displayed during the meeting between the Prime Minister of Baghdad, Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who arrived to visit the Italian soldiers engaged in the country, with a shade more similar to the orange of the Irish flag than to the red of the Italian one. An embarrassment, however, which does not seem to exist: “It is only an optical effect, the flag was the Italian one” are the words of denial of the diplomatic headquarters in Baghdad.

