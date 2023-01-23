Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flew to Algeria for her first official bilateral visit abroad. At the center of the meeting are issues concerning gas, energy and industrial development. The goal is to lay one of the first building blocks of the Mattei Plan, the premier’s idea of ​​collaborating with African countries to make Italy an energy hub in the Mediterranean.

Algeria, Moscow’s historic partner and its third largest arms buyer, abstained at the UN on the motion against Russia in April and voted ‘no’ to the one to suspend it from the Human Rights Council.

“Algeria is a friend of all countries, except those that don’t want it: it does not depend on any diplomatic orbit”, stated in recent days – according to reports from the newspaper L’Expression – the President of the Algerian Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune , who receives Meloni on Monday. There is certainly agreement on other dossiers, including on the table at the official dinner on Sunday evening between Algerian Prime Minister Aimen Benabderrahmane and the premier, who before the appointment laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Monument and visited the ship of the Italian Navy Carabiniere, anchored in the port of Algiers. Meloni thanked the crew for the “extremely strategic work, because we are returning to project Italy as a priority in the Mediterranean for its strategic interests”.

Italy and Algeria will today sign a memorandum of understanding for space cooperation, and are committed to automotive, shipbuilding, tourism, agriculture and shipbuilding. This is demonstrated by the private agreements envisaged at the end of the visit of the Italian delegation, which also includes the CEO. of Eni Claudio Descalzi and the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi. From Palazzo Chigi’s point of view, launching a Mattei Plan can also have positive effects on the management of migratory flows from Africa.