Meloni, illegal migrants are enemies of legal ones

“Illegal migrants are the enemies of legal ones.” This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in Tripoli. “In recent years, we have not been able to allow many legal migrants to come to Italy because we had too many irregular migrants,” she explained. “Criminal organizations want to decide who has the right to enter our country and who does not. My government has passed flow decrees for three years, increasing the quotas, also and above all for the nations that help us fight against human traffickers.”

Sea-Watch, ‘we wish the worst for Meloni and Piantedosi’

“Italian government politicians Meloni and Piantedosi are in Libya today to work with Western Libyan Prime Minister Dabaiba on their dystopian migration policy. Whatever they are talking about, it is probably aimed at increasing the number of killings in the Mediterranean. We wish them all the worst.” This was stated by Sea-Watch International on the day Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi attended the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in Tripoli.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to North Africa on the migrant front continues

There is anticipation today in Libya for the arrival of the Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloniand of the Minister of the Interior, Matthew Piantedosito participate in the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum (TMMF), a conference on the fight against illegal migration organized by the Government of National Unity (GUN) of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba. The latter received yesterday evening, for the occasion, the Maltese Prime Minister, Robert Abela and the delegation accompanying him. The two parties had an extended meeting, in the presence of numerous ministers and officials from both parties, in which they discussed the follow-up to the dossier on cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration, on the exchange of prisoners of citizens of the two countries, on cooperation in the field of the fight against terrorism, in addition to the dossier on energy and investments.

The two sides signed the renewal of the memorandum of understanding between the two governments in the field of combating illegal immigration. The two sides agreed to accelerate the holding of the meeting of the 28th session of the Libyan-Maltese Joint Committee, led by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, with the aim of activating memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements in various fields, and developing the appropriate legal framework for them. Together with Italy, Malta is also one of the most important guests of the forum that will take place today in Tripoli, which aims to be a “serious discussion platform to create a practical and strategic framework that ensures the achievement of development in African countries to reduce the migratory phenomenon”, the Libyan government wrote yesterday on Facebook. The Forum, explained the head of the Libyan government Dabaiba, will have “broad participation at the presidential and ministerial levels of the countries of Sahel-Saharan Africa together with their counterparts in Europe”.

