Meloni: “This is the beginning of dialogue between equals”

“What we are inaugurating today is above all a dialogue between equals, based on mutual respect because there cannot be a competitive or conflictual relationship between Europe and the enlarged Mediterranean because in reality interests are much more convergent than we ourselves acknowledge”.

So the premier Giorgia Meloni opening the international conference on development and migration underway at the Farnesina. With the countries of origin of the migrants “the partnership must be equal, non-predatory, multidimensional and long-term. It must be based on respect and not on a paternalistic approach, on solidarity, on respect for the sovereignty of each, on the sharing of responsibilities on the protection of legality. This is the only serious way to strengthen our bond, trust each other and promote the development and prosperity of our peoples”, specified the prime minister.

VIDEO: the International Conference on Development and Migration

“Italy and Europe need immigration but we cannot give the signal that those who enter illegally will be rewarded. If on the one hand we are open to letting people in but then we do not take care of the fate they will have in our countries, it is not solidarity” Meloni specifies. “Mass illegal immigration harms everyone, if not the criminal organizations, which use their strength on the skin of the most fragile”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni opening the international conference on development and migration underway at the Farnesina.

“We need a common commitment and more collaboration to fight the network of traffickers” who manage illegal migration. So the premier Giorgia Meloni opening the International Conference on Development and Migration.

“It is a great honor to be able to welcome you to the Farnesina building”, may today’s conference be “the beginning of a new season”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the opening speech of the ‘International Conference on Development and Migration’.Rome has always been and wants to be a crossroads between peoples who want to build a new season together, we don’t want the Mediterranean to be a cemetery of people who leave their homes, we instead want the Mediterranean extended to the Indo-Pacific to be a sea of ​​peace and progress” said the Italian foreign minister.

“The big problems we are facing are not only migratory ones because we have to solve the root issue of migration, we have to confront the big issue of climate change, the fight against terrorismfrom the illnessesbecause often the big traffickers in human beings are the same ones who traffic in weapons and drugs” Tajani specified.

Subscribe to the newsletter

