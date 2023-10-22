“If you are watching this video it means that I wasn’t able to participate in person and I’m really sorry but after all I’m a human being too”





“I’m a human being too…” Giorgia Melonibruised by the case of the separation with Andrea Giambruno, crashes her government’s birthday party, exactly one year after the swearing-in at the Quirinale, and sends a video to the Fratelli d’Italia event.

“If you are watching this video it means that I wasn’t able to participate in person and I’m really sorry to death but after all I too am a human being and if there is anyone I can ask for understanding I think it’s the supporters of Fratelli of Italy”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a video broadcast at the Brancaccio theater in Rome, where the Fratelli d’Italia event for one year of government is being held today. The video, explains Meloni herself, was recorded in Cairo, where the prime minister took part in the international peace summit yesterday. “Sorry, I love you,” Meloni adds at the end of the video.

Government, Meloni: malice never achieved against us – “A year later, those Italians who supported us then have been joined by others who recognize our seriousness and coherence, who have seen that we have no personal interests to pursue and that we have the courage and patience to undermine a one of the encrustations of power that have drowned this nation, to deeply reform what needs to be reformed without looking anyone in the face”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in the video contribution broadcast at the end of the Brothers of Italy event “winning Italy” at the Brancaccio theater in Rome. “And this – underlined Meloni – is also the reason why the malice towards us, the methods used to try to weaken us, have reached heights never seen before”.

GIORGIA MELONI’S VIDEO AT THE FRATELLI D’ITALIA KERMESSE



