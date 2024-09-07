Meloni: “I thank Sangiuliano, his is a private matter. The government is not weakened”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Gennaro Sangiuliano for the work he has done in these two years. As always, things that are built make much less noise and news but the work he has done has been important”, such as “having significantly increased visitors and revenues for the many cultural realities that Italy has. It was an intelligent choice to interrupt the Italian shame of museums and archaeological sites closed during holidays and to start major projects that had been at a standstill for decades”, declared Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the interview with the director of Corriere della Sera, Luciano Fontana, at the Teha Forum in Cernobbio. “My weeks are all quite difficult – she added – and often I also have to say, maybe this is not the case, that what worries me is not what worries in the general debate”.

Meloni: «We must not give up on Ukraine»

“In February, Russia controlled 17.3% of Ukrainian territory, in February 2024, 17.5%. It is not a victory for Russia, it is a stalemate created thanks to our contribution to support Ukraine”. “Those who say that we should not give weapons to Ukraine are wrong – he adds -. The negotiating table is created when there is a stalemate on the forces in the field, we have created that stalemate. We have done the right thing also in the Italian interest. A choice of justice and national interests. If the rules of international law are broken, we will get the multiplication of crises and a fragmentation of the geo-economic space. We must choose. Countries like China and India can play a role. The only thing we cannot do is abandon Ukraine to its fate, this will not bring peace but chaos to our doors”.

Meloni: There is little money and it cannot be squandered

“There is little money and even more so it cannot be squandered. This is my budget policy and that of the majority, beyond legitimate claims”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during her speech at the Teha forum in Cernobbio. “The resources available are not many but it makes a difference how the resources are used” she concluded.

EU: Meloni, happy with Letta and Draghi’s contribution to Brussels

“I found many of the elements that Enrico Letta brought into his plan very interesting. We will now listen to Mario Draghi also with his assessments”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Cernobbio Forum. “We must be happy, beyond the fact that I was in opposition to both of them, that there are two Italians who are called by the EU to make their own assessments on competitiveness, on the single market and on the great challenges of Europe, it is a good thing”, underlines Meloni.

EU: Meloni, I have no reason to believe Italy does not get what it deserves

“Some news should arrive next week. I have no reason to believe that Italy will not be given its due”. This was stated by the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, at the Cernobbio Forum. “No one wants Italy not to be given its role. After that – she notes – I refuse to believe that because FdI did not vote for von der Leyen, she would have held it against her. If I were her, I would be very upset”.

Usa 2024: Meloni, I will reassure any President

“Great nations do not change based on changes in government. The American administration is led by a Democrat and since the beginning of my government, exports have increased by 7 billion. We must remain calm”, as well as on relations “between the United States and Europe”. Giorgia Meloni said this at the Cernobbio Forum. “Pay attention to what are today the geo-global balances”, added the Prime Minister.