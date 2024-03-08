Giorgia Meloni, digs on TV at Conte, Schlein, Draghi… the prime minister has something for everyone

Georgie Melons it's in the middle of the election campaign, the FdI leader has something for everyone and doesn't tell anyone on TV. We start from European and helmeted: “I have it – says Meloni to Del Debbio on Rete 4 – because a lustful nature is emergingresentful, of ours opponents and this makes me imagine that a little bit of everything will happenbut it doesn't bother me why I'm interested in consensus. The metaphor of the helmet, the one she wore for the electoral campaign, remains: “I bring – continues Meloni – even when I sleep“. Then the dig at Giuseppe With youthe prime minister doesn't weigh her words and goes straight: “I have rarely been as ashamed of a person as I was of himThat he went to Merkel with the saucer in his handto take orders…”. But he also has some for the PD secretary Elly Schlein: “They talk about things from 70 years agonot people's problems.”

The version of Georgie – reports La Stampa – starts from street clashesfrom the truncheons of Pisaavoids controversies with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and focuses, once again, on political opponents. “Lessons on the police state from the Italian left no, because when the truncheons were flying at the protests of the Unity Day they were fine there and when shooting with water cannons on the workers sitting perfectly still on the ground, who were asking for the right to be able to work during Covid with the swab, I wasn't in government and they were all silent“. It is a reference – concludes La Stampa – to Mario Dragonshis predecessorwithout ever mentioning it.