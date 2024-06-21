The French right would go on the attack and enter into total conflict with Brussels and Macron would no longer have the strength to ask for and obtain a relaxation of the rules of the EU Pact. With disastrous consequences for our country too





Put like this, it almost seems like an absurd phrase, science fiction or political fantasy. But that’s what they think in the Melonian inner circle and at Palazzo Chigi. The Prime Minister hopes that in the next French legislative elections (first round 30 June and second 7 July) the president will still have the majority in the national assembly in Paris Emmanuel Macronwith various alliances also with the transalpine left, and not the right of Marine Le Pen And Jordan Bardellaor the Rassemblement National which was clearly the first party in France in the last European elections.

There are two reasons. The first concerns the infringement procedure opened by the European Union against some countries and, apart from the smaller ones, it mainly affects Paris and Rome. And the more Macron will have a say in Brussels and in the future European Commission and the more he will be able to negotiate with the EU institutions a sort of softening of the return from the excessive deficit which would inevitably also be extended to other “bad” countries with accounts not in order and therefore also to Italy. Meloni would therefore have an easy time joining Macron in asking for greater flexibility in the application of the new Stability Pact which Macron’s France will certainly ask for Brussels.

Fundamental point in view of the next Budget Law for 2025 because with ten billion euros to be found for the infringement procedure it becomes very difficult to confirm the cut of the tax wedge, which would instead be simpler with a softer attitude from the Union’s leaders . If instead the National Rallywith Bardella almost certainly prime minister and a very difficult co-habitation with Macron at the Elysée, the scenario would be radically different. The French right would go on the attack and into total conflict with Brussels and the president, a lame duck (as they say in America when the majority in Congress is from the other party) would no longer have the strength to ask for and obtain a softening of the rules of the Pact EU.

With disastrous consequences for our country too. Not only. The game is also that of EU nominations. If Macron holds the majority in the national assembly, there will certainly be an encore from Ursula and Meloni, however out of the running, will be able to negotiate the abstention on the name of Von der Leyen in exchange for a technical commissioner who can obtain the approval of the EuroCamera (Belloni, Panetta or Cingolani). But if the Rassemblement National triumphed in France, the leader of the Brothers of Italy would have no choice but to join the Le Pen-Bardella duo so as not to leave Marine the leadership of the right in Europe, even if an outcome of this type would inevitably overshadow Meloni and his success, even personal, at the European Championships.

But since FdI certainly cannot let Europe be alone Le Pen, among other things an ally of Matteo Salvini, to defend the values ​​of the right, with the success of the RN in France Fratelli d’Italia would inevitably be forced to move to Ursula’s opposition, making it more difficult not only to identify and give the green light to an Italian commissioner but also the game of the infringement procedure. In short, political tactics, positioning but also economic-financial reasons. Melons he will never say it but he hopes that Macron will hold firm in France and Marine’s right will not triumph.