Giorgia Meloni accepted the assignment to form the new government and presented the list of ministers who are sworn in today at 10. “I accepted, from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the task to form the new government and I presented the list of ministers. A high-profile executive who will work quickly to respond to the urgencies of the Nation and citizens”, the words that the leader of the Brothers of Italy, the first woman to hold the office of Prime Minister, he entrusted the team of 17 men and 7 women to social media at the end of the day in which it took shape. Two vice premieres, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini. Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovan. There are 9 ministers from Fratelli d’Italia, 5 from Forza Italia and 4 from the Lega. While there are 6 personalities outside politics who enter the executive.

After the meeting with Mattarella, yesterday afternoon, Meloni went to the Chamber and the Senate to meet the presidents Lorenzo Fontana and Ignazio La Russa. “It is curious, it is like a circle that closes”, she said to Montecitorio, looking up at one of the posters of the exhibition on the mafia in progress in the Chamber. In the poster, the image of Paolo Borsellino: “I started doing politics the day after the massacre in via D’Amelio. It is a circle that closes”. In the afternoon, she too a phone call with the outgoing premier Mario Draghi.

BERLUSCONI – “Congratulations to the new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and to the Ministers. Good luck to all. We at Forza Italia will make a decisive and qualified contribution: we can finally face the problems of the Italians and restart the country “, wrote on social media Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, after the appointment of Meloni. Yesterday morning, after the lightning consultations, Berlusconi held a low profile in front of the reporters: word only to the leader of the Brothers of Italy and the former premier was reported only for a raised eyebrow with which he ‘commented’ the adjective “unanimous” that Meloni used to define the own investiture (video).

“The timeliness with which the government team was composed is symptomatic of the determination with which the center-right intends to face the responsibility of leading Italy. Congratulations and good luck to the first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the ministers of Forza Italia Annamaria Bernini, Elisabetta Casellati, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Antonio Tajani and Paolo Zangrillo and all the members of the new government “, Licia Ronzulli, president of the Forza Italia group in the Senate, said in a statement.

SALVINI – “United, fast and efficient: as promised, the center-right government wanted by millions of Italians is born. The women and men chosen by the League will deal directly with construction sites and work, economy, school, safety, autonomy and disabled people”. Saturday “there will be the oath, then everyone in the office for Italy and for the Italians “, wrote Salvini on social media. The leader of the League, in the new executive, has been designated as deputy premier and minister of infrastructure.

“I will put all my energy into it,” he said, citing his priorities: “The eaves of Genoa, the Messina Bridge” and the open road works. “There have been infrastructures that have been inactive for 20 years … Unblocking construction sites means creating safety and creating jobs”. Among the priorities is also “energy sovereignty: I am thinking of the latest generation of clean and safe nuclear energy. It is the only way forward to make bills cheaper”.

THE GOVERNMENT TEAM – Ministers without portfolio – Luca Ciriani (Fdi) in Relations with Parliament; Paolo Zangrillo (Fi) to the PA; Roberto Calderoli (Lega) in Regional Affairs and Autonomies; Nello Musumeci (Fdi) to the Policies of the Sea and the South; Raffaele Fitto (Fdi) to EU Affairs, Pnrr and Cohesion; Andrea Abodi at Sport and Youth; Eugenia Rocella (Fdi) to the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities; Alessandra Locatelli (Lega); Elisabetta Casellati (Fi) on Institutional Reforms.

Ministers – Antonio Tajani (Fi) to Foreign Affairs who will also be Deputy Prime Minister; Matteo Piantedosi inside; Carlo Nordio (Fdi) to Justice; Guido Crosetto (Fdi) in defense; Giancarlo Giorgetti (Lega) in Economics and Finance; Adolfo Urso (Fdi) at Mise which becomes the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy; to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida (Fdi); to the Mite which becomes the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Fi); Matteo Salvini (Lega) who will also be Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility; Marina Calderone at Work and Social Policies; Giuseppe Valditara to the Ministry of Education and Merit; Anna Maria Bernini (Fi) at the University; Gennaro Sangiuliano to Culture; Orazio Schillaci to Health; Daniela Santanchè (Fdi) to tourism.