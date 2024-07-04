Meloni and the move of early voting: a prime minister who is there “to change Italy and not to float”. The comment

Georgia Melons wants early political voting say the rumors from the Palace. It would be an almost desperate move. But it would be the only move, in the face of a slow wear and tear and inevitable decline. The leader of Brothers of Italy has done so far the full of consensus and growth, its upside is close to zero: it does not grow beyond that much, as things stand. Indeed, an unfortunate decrease is foreseeable since everything works against himin Italy and in Europe.

Its majority partners, League and Forza Italiaare divided and to grow they trip her up every day. The opposition is emboldened having found a new leader in Schlein and winning and becoming competitive and threatening. Sergio Mattarella has broken the truce with Palazzo Chigi and has begun to pound against the dictatorship of the majority from the high pulpit of the Quirinal. And even in Europe, whether Le Pen or Macron wins in France, things are not looking good in terms of political positioning and alliances for the first female Italian Prime Minister.

From here the need for her to force, taking inspiration from what he did Macron in France: resign to provoke everyone to go home with the dissolution of the Chambers. Hoping to monetize the success of those who still feel on the crest of the wave but perceive the signs of decline.

A tough, complex match. And with an ending that was anything but written. A gamble, based on anticipation, aimed at cutting the grass under the feet of adversaries and enemies, both internal and external to the majority, burning every adverse maneuver and the worst predictable scenario.

Will it happen? It is not certain, but it would be logical and sensible, given Giorgia’s ambitions and her opposition to the Andreottian principle of Better to get by than kick the bucket. Giorgia has always said: it’s there to change Italy and not to float. Since his first announcement of his entry into the field, which took place two summers ago at Square of Affaritaliani.it.

And since she doesn’t have the power to change things and since changes will likely be few and far between… Is it really fair that the hot-blooded leader of the Italian right whistles? the end of this exhausting losing game.