“It is the fault of the government, and in particular of Meloni and Giorgetti, if this situation has come about: they should have acted immediately, not now”

The controversy about spoiler system that the government is investing “it’s Meloni’s fault”. It is the countercurrent thesis of Luigi Bisignania great connoisseur of the ganglia of the state and public bureaucracy, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it. “In every complete western democracy the appointments are made one minute after the government takes office and not three months later thus giving breath to the opposition. Prime Minister Meloni and Economy Minister Giorgetti were wrong not to do them immediately”.

“In particular, the owner of the Mef should have immediately said that the director general of the Treasury had to be changed and instead all those now compromised with the previous regimes, from Draghi to Conte, were kept. And obviously these characters have perched themselves asking for help from their friends in the Democratic Party“.

“For months, the center-right had been ready to govern and knew how they mismanaged many operations, from Ita to the former Ilva via Mps, Tim and the CDP disaster. It is the fault of the government, and in particular of Meloni and Giorgetti, if this situation has arrived, they should have acted immediately, not now. And it must be said that these civil servants had no sense of responsibility for resigning after the electoral victory of the centre-right, on the contrary they took refuge with their friends from the Pd and with the bank of the Quirinal. And now they are attacking the government with the accusation of allotment. But the government itself had to move immediately, not today”, concludes Bisignani.

