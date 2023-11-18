Italian public opinion has a more nuanced and less polarized representation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel compared to the positions that political forces tend to take





The question of war in Palestine it is complex and gives rise to divergent opinions. On this topic, surveys can provide interesting information on the collective perception of the conflict by our fellow citizens. Here are some results of recent opinion poll research. In a survey by Money.it, 50% of participants took the side of Palestinewhile 42% said they supported Israel.

Another survey (by Fanpage.it) revealed that 52% of Italians believe that mediation should be initiated between the parties to avoid an escalation of the conflict; 6% think that Italy should support Israel without hesitation, while 15% believe that the Palestinians should be supported while condemning Hamas. Furthermore, according to a TP survey (published in “Il Tempo”), around 45% of those interviewed think that the Italian executive “leans too much on Israel’s side“, while around 42% consider the position “shareable and balanced” and around 6% believe that our government defends Israel too timidly. According to Sky TG24, around three out of five Italians (59%) think that what is happening between Israel and Palestine could lead to open war.

An Ipsos survey allows us to focus very well on the opinion of Italians. The conflict in the Middle East raises strong fears: 35% of those interviewed declared themselves very worried, 45% were quite worried, while only a fifth thought there were no reasons for concern in this regard. The element that creates the greatest concern is related to the risks of a possible spread of the conflict to other countries (33%), followed by the issue of the humanitarian consequences on the civilian population (29%).

After the terrible events of October 7, the choice of Israel to intervene in Gaza Strip with the aim of hitting hard Hamas raises considerable doubts in the interviewees of the Ipsos research. In fact, 46% define it as “disproportionate” while not denying Israel the right to defend itself, while only just over a quarter judge that it was an understandable reaction.

The key point is that Italians seem reluctant to take a predominant position on one side or the other. The absolute majority (52%), also in the Ipsos poll, believes that mediation between the parties should be started today to avoid an escalation of the conflict. This option appears to be transversal and prevalent in all political groups.

We can therefore conclude that Italian public opinion has a more nuanced and less polarized representation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel compared to the positions that political forces tend to take. And that the humanitarian issue, resulting from the consequences of the war, is what today most disturbs collective sentiment. Together with the risk that a new generalized conflict could spark from the Middle Eastern powder keg.

