Meloni government, the usual (tired) ritual of attacking judges

Punctual like clockwork comes the attack on the judges also from the Meloni government. Nothing new. Many of the governments of the last twenty years, a few months after taking office, began shooting judges. Without the slightest knowledge of the role of the powers, ministers and prime ministers have thrown themselves into the fray of cross accusations.

The reason for this degeneration is simple, the political classes have progressively disqualified themselves, their institutional culture is now zero, the appeal to the belly of the people prevails over the culture of law. The result is before our eyes.

Beyond the merits of the issues that often oppose politics and the judiciarynormal institutional courtesy should always be safeguarded, having received a popular mandate does not mean being exempt from respect for roles and powers, if there are conflicts there are places to express them, starting cannon fire from social media threatening appeals is an operation that demonstrates just weakness.

We are faced with daily spectacles made up of viral posts, videos at the supermarket, and loud shouts. I am convinced that many of these heroes elected by the people have never actually read the Constitution and that perhaps they would not pass an elementary exam (not university mind you) of constitutional law.

