Single check, disinterest of almost all parties towards those who have been hit hard by life

Who knows if Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Economy and Finance have a calculator, who knows. It would not seem, to tell the truth, if one thinks of the very serious discrimination regarding thesingle check towards families single parents (In many cases widows and widowers with even small children) which began with the Pd law of the Draghi government and incredibly (and shamefully) not remedied by the Meloni government with this Budget Law just approved by the House.

Of the details of the case Affaritaliani.it has already spoken extensively in the two articles in the box at the top right, but let’s take an example to understand the damage caused by politics and the Parliament. Let’s take a widow with three children, unfortunately there are many cases like these. There law (wrong) not remedied by the Center-right, despite knowing all the details of the case since October, does not recognize 30 euros per child per month (the rule is that if the second spouse does not work, the increase is not recognized. Of course, he’s dead and not on the couch lounging around!). That is, following the example, 90 euros a month for three children. So, in one year, the widow with three children (perhaps small ones) and with all the difficulties, not only economic, in going on daily one sees 1,080 a year removed from the Italian state.

Impressive. Chilling. But all true. And the indifference towards those who have been more unfortunate than others in life is not just about the Centre-rightwho is in government and wrote and painstakingly (with many messes) brought home the maneuver, but also the Pd (father of the law) and the 5 Star Movement. It must be said that the only parliamentary group that was really interested (not in words) in the case is Action-Italia Viva.

