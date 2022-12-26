Single check, so the center-right Meloni government penalizes widows and widowers. He could have healed everything, he didn’t want to. Here’s the proof

Here is proof of what he has been writing for days Affaritaliani.it. The majority of Centre-right and the Meloni government have decided not to make amends with the Budget Law for 2023 the very serious discrimination in the single allowance towards single-parent families, in particular (but not only) widows and widowers.

The former minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family Elena Bonetti, deputy of Action-Italia Viva, had presented on December 10 a very clear and precise amendment (which Affaritaliani.it publishes at the end of this article) to the Budget Law, presented both in the Social Affairs Commission and in the Montecitorio Budget, which did not have the go-ahead from the majority formed by FdI, Lega and Forza Italia. Parties that evidently consider it normal for a widow (or widower) not to have the increase provided for with the single allowance only if the second parent works. Basically, for the Meloni government that the spouse (or partner) is on the sofa sleeping or in the cemetery is the exact same thing. Discrimination is not an opinion, but an inescapable fact.

Here is the part of the amendment presented by Bonetti to the maneuver and canceled by the majority of the Meloni government:

3-ter) paragraph 8 is replaced with the following: “8. In the event that both parents have income from work or single-parent households, an increase of 50 euros per month is envisaged for each minor child. This amount is due in full for an ISEE equal to or less than 15,000 euros. For higher ISEE levels, it is gradually reduced to the minimum amount of 20 euros per month.>>. The costs deriving from the implementation of the provisions contained in this amendment, estimated at 600 million euros for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, which constitute the expenditure ceiling, are provided for: a) as regards the sum of 400 million euros for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 are provided for through the corresponding reduction of the Fund referred to in article 1, paragraph 200, of the law of 23 December 2014, n. 190, as increased by article 152, paragraph 3 of this law; b) as regards the sum of 200 million euros for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025, through the corresponding reduction of the fund referred to in article 152, paragraph 4 of this law.

The centre-right motivated this scandalous decision with the usual phrase: there are no covers. Too bad that to save the football teams and the championship, the covers were found immediately. Incredibly and sadly true. One million single-parent families “thank you” for the “extraordinary” sensitivity of the centre-right.

