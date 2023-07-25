Bad weather, Meloni: “Today is the busiest day, we are on alert”

“We knew today was going to be the busiest day. We have a situation where the wind adds up to very high temperatures and this makes it impossible to use canadairs. ” She said Lo Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on “Non Stop News” on Rtl 102.5after the fires that involved the hills around Palermo causing the closure of the “Falcone e Borsellino” airport.

“It’s a complex situation” but the “Civil Protection is mobilized, none of the firefighters went on vacation, and I say this to thank these people. We are following the situation minute by minute, which is delicate”. The climate situation is poised to change: according to information from the premier, “a change in the bad weather situation is expected tonight”.

Meloni: “Priority to secure the territory”

During the night heavy storms caused several damages to Milan and its province. “We are facing a climatic reality that is unpredictable and this involves, beyond the emergency, the issue of securing the territory”, Meloni underlined. “We must face the emergency with maximum capacity and with maximum mobilization. In just a few months, this government has found itself facing copious emergency situations”. On the other hand, added Meloni, “making the territory safe today is a priority in the face of the climatic situation we are experiencing and which affects us all-round with very different phenomena”, explains the premier.

Minimum wage, Meloni: “Let’s open up to confrontation with the opposition”

On the political front, the premier he confirmed his openness to dialogue with the opposition on the minimum wage that “it’s a nice title, it works very well as a slogan, but in its application it risks creating problems”, according to Meloni who added that he is available “to open a confrontation with the opposition” while underlining that the way forward is that of collective bargaining “to be strengthened”. The accusations of wanting to postpone? “We are not postponing any position”, is the answer: “They asked for a discussion and it takes time to discuss but then you know: how to do it is wrong”.

