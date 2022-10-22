Italy must remain “at the heart of Europe”. Thus the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in an interview broadcast at the Festa dell’Otimismo del Foglio today in Florence. Metsola says he is “always” optimistic about the direction of Italy with Giorgia Meloni as prime minister. Is there a risk that it will follow the model of Poland and Hungary? “I spoke to many party leaders. With Meloni, Enrico Letta, Antonio Tajani and Mario Draghi. And the message was that Italy must remain at the center of Europe“, declares Metsola.” On Ukraine the words of these people were very clear. On the Atlantic relations they have been very clear. I will continue to look at Italy as the pro-European country that it is “, explains Metsola.

Italy is not only “one of the six founding countries”, important for its “geographical position” and “size”. According to the President of the European Parliament, “Italy and the Italians are a very pro-European people, who give us lessons in culture, freedom of thought, academic history. For me there is no other choice for Italy than to be at the center of Europe. “Meloni, however, must also be confronted with the test of facts. According to Metsola, the choices for the ministries of the Economy, Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and of the Interior are “important” to confirm “the pro-European message that I have heard up to now”.

To the attention of the President of the European Parliament there is also the proof of economic policy. The bad end of the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, must be a “lesson” for the EU and for the new government in Italy. The climate has changed from six years ago when the British chose Brexit. At the time “we saw many political forces in many countries who said it was better to leave Europe. Today nobody says that anymore. On the contrary, we have an ever-growing list of countries that want to enter”.

GB – According to Metsola, “our citizens understand the consequences of being out”. But populist recipes, such as those adopted by Truss, lead to “democratic and financial instability”. Metsola’s optimism extends to Europe, despite the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, economic difficulties and social protests. “The EU is more united than it has ever seen,” says the president of the European Parliament.

PANDEMIC AND GAS CRISIS – “With the pandemic we have discovered that the solutions must be at the European level. Even if not foreseen (by the treaties), even if we are in crisis, even if we have to spend more money”. In 2020-21, the answer was Next Generation Eu’s joint debt issues and joint vaccine purchases. “At the beginning of the pandemic, if the countries had gone alone, the poorest ones would not have had the opportunity to buy vaccines and we would not be here,” Metsola recalls.

The EU is able to “find solutions at the European level and find the necessary solidarity as we move towards a winter that will be difficult”, he stresses after the leaders reached a political agreement on the price cap principle at the European Council. of gas and a common fund to help countries that have no fiscal space. According to Metsola, “citizens are asking us for more Europe. Ten years ago this was not the case. There was more temptation to go alone, because some thought they were stronger alone. But they weren’t stronger. When there was the euro crisis, we understood that solidarity must be European “, explains the president of the European Parliament.

UKRAINE WAR – As for the war in Ukraine “we have no choice: we cannot give Putin the chance to win”, Metsola said, arguing that the Russian leader will not stop with Ukraine and tomorrow there will be another victim. It may be “expensive or difficult,” she said, but “politicians elected to protect democracy cannot afford to feel fatigue.” According to Metsola, who in April was the first leader of the community institutions to visit Kiev after the invasion, it is the Ukrainians who give “courage and hope”, fighting for European values ​​and their country, “even if all the days indiscriminately “. At the European level, the president of the European Parliament recalled, “we have adopted eight sanctions packages. We have taken unprecedented decisions. Sweden and Finland have asked to join NATO”.