The explanations of vote on the trust requested by the government on the budget law have ended in the Chamber at Palazzo Madama. The vote by roll call of the senators is underway.

In the hemicycle, which at the start of the session appeared half-empty with a few dozen senators, new presences have gradually been added. While the government benches are still half-empty, where the Ministers of Industry Adolfo Urso and European Affairs Raffaele Fitto and the Undersecretary of the Treasury Federico Freni currently sit. The vote on confidence and the final vote are expected in the morning. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was influenced yesterday and attended the meeting of the CDM in connection.

