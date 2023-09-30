Pd, Boccia: “There is no current. If Meloni falls we will vote”

“There is no current, and it is clear that if Meloni falls we will vote without ifs or buts”. The says it president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia in an interview with Domani. “Elly Schlein has closed the party of technical governments and restricted traffic zones. He responds to a new political question in which young people and many of those who no longer voted participate. Yesterday in front of Marelli, the workers thanked Elly and asked her not to give up. Just as it happens every day on the streets, because a large left-wing mass party is their hope. Also for this reason – underlines the leader of the PD group in the Senate – the debate fueled between power groups and currents is surreal”.

“Doesn’t Lili Gruber understand her? The workers understand her well. That’s what counts. Elly Schlein is proudly progressive, and therefore reformist. She is a socialist leader, she is liberal on some economic issues perhaps even more liberal than me who have a background in a little more statist, and she is also a guaranteeist. Bersani is right: a caricature story is made about her. And do you know why? Because she fills the squares precisely because of the profile she has given to the new Democratic Party. Dwe should say – he notes – that finally there is a Democratic Party with a clear identity. Schlein is implementing the theses of the motion with which he won the congress, which started from a strong Europeanism, from social justice, from universal and civil rights, from the fight against climate change, from innovation. Anyone who looks at the Democratic Party with the eyes of yesterday is wrong. Elly – concludes Boccia – works to unite always and in any case, and to be alternative to the right. Not to be an alternative to another opposition party. Until the European elections and after the European elections, he will always propose common battles in parliament and in the country.”

Conte: “Enough with the technocrats”

Even the Five Star Movement does not want to hear about technical governments, it says so clearly Giuseppe Conte in an interview with La Stampa: “Enough with solutions of that type, the citizens must choose – explains -. Meloni told the Italians that they were ready, they should take full responsibility for their inadequacy”. And they should not use the Superbonus to “cover up their failures”. Similar speech on the migrant front, because “Meloni and his associates take it out on themselves NGOs to make us forget the promise of the naval blockade, with which they made fun of the citizens.” On immigration there was a disagreement with Elly Schlein, but Conte holds the point: “Having different ideas is not treason, the Democratic Party accepts the confrontation without unnecessary nervousness.” The Prime Minister maintains that i

