Government Meloni, Gentiloni: “Don’t delay on the PNRR; we will not be benevolent”

On the PNRR “the invitation that I can send to the government, but the government is perfectly aware of it, and the Prime Minister likewise, is that on these resources, on this challenge, we must go with our heads down, because otherwise the risk is of delays. And we will not be kind to the delays ”. Thus the European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs of the EU Commission, speaking at the Festival of Optimism organized by the daily Il Foglio. “We will see the government tested: I do not think it made any anti-European or Eurosceptic declarations – concluded Gentiloni – we will see”.

Meloni government, Gentiloni: “Changing priorities is not allowed but no taboo on adjustments”

“Changing the priorities of the NRP would be a mistake and is not allowed by European legislation” but “some changes can be made if motivated by particular circumstances. It is not that they are lacking like inflation for example. This adjustment work has been done for months also with Italy. An adjustment is not a taboo on condition that we see how to resolve an issue that has very clear causes “. This was stated by the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, at the Feast of Optimism of ‘Il Foglio’.

Energy, Bonomi: “Government intervenes immediately, it is a national emergency”

“The government, we have always said, from day one, therefore from tomorrow, will have to intervene on the energy issue because it is a national emergency issue. It must urgently intervene with economic interventions, so from now to the end of the year, continue in supporting the expensive bills for businesses and families. And then putting in place all those interventions of a structural nature, because we pay for years of reckless choices on energy, and therefore we must now secure the country “. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, speaking with journalists in Florence on the sidelines of the Festa dell’Ottimismo del Foglio.

Government, Bonomi: “Historic first woman president, we hope for great seriousness”

“It is a historic government, for the first time a woman is prime minister. For my part and Confindustria, a big good luck to Giorgia Meloni and her government, which we hope will be capable of great seriousness and responsibility towards Italy and its partners international and effective in action, given the enormous challenges we have to face “. This was stated by Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, during the ‘Festa dell’Ottimismo 2022’ organized by the ‘Foglio’.

