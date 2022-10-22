Between maneuver and Pnrr, bills and G20: for the government the first nodes are the economy and foreign policy

With a war ongoing in Europe, the energy crisis, the completion of the NRP and the political instability that characterizes important partners such as the United Kingdom, but also and above all the bills and the maneuver. Economics and international politics will undoubtedly be the most demanding challenges for the Meloni government.

Il Giornale traces the agenda of economic issues: “On Tuesday and Wednesday the votes of confidence of the two houses of Parliament: it will start in Montecitorio, which is Melon’s election chamberthe. Navigation will begin in November as between this week and the beginning of next month the Chamber and Senate will be engaged in the conversion of the Aid-ter decree and in the election of the presidents of the commissions. There will therefore be two weeks to define the objectives to be achieved by the end of the year. Since the fight against expensive energy and the drafting of the budget law are the two emergencies of the next government and deserve further study “.

On foreign policy, the choice of a foreign minister with a long international experience such as Antonio Tajaniof a Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, with a past as a MEP and the most loyal Guido Crosetto alla Difesa does not exempt the first woman at the helm of Palazzo Chigi from the need for direct relations with international partners. The first opportunity arises already on Monday, the day after the handover with the traditional ringing of the bell between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni: that day the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron will be on an institutional visit to Rome.

Towards the meeting between Meloni and Macron

Relations between Italy and France are historically very important, and in the past many of the new presidents of the Council have chosen the Elysée as their first visit abroad. However, it has not yet been decided whether there will be a bilateral meeting between the two leaders: the same Macron in Brussels he said that he expects to work with the new prime minister at the table of the European Council, but that a summit in Rome on Monday will eventually be decided only at the last minute, in compliance with Italian institutional practice. Meloni has also already benefited from the opening of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which he defined as “essential as democrats to cooperate with Italy”. The good relations between the two countries, he said, will continue “within the framework of EU rules and values”.

On the international political front, a very important one is scheduled within twenty days summit of heads of state and government, the G20 under the Indonesian presidency to be held in Bali in mid-November. It will be the real international debut of the new Prime Minister, an opportunity to meet partners from all over the world. On the table there are all the hottest topics of the moment: from international security, not only in Europe with the war between Russia and Ukraine but also the tensions between Taiwan and Chinathe Iranian question between nuclear power and repression of protests, the Middle East, to get to the world economy, which is experiencing a difficult time also due to the energy issue.

Russia is still part of the G20, and in Bali there could be the expected meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. In this context, Giorgia Meloni will be called upon to confirm Italy’s Atlanticist positioning, questioned by recent ambiguities and controversies within the majority that brought her to the government.

