First appointments of the Meloni government. Other than machetes, the Democratic Party takes everything

Two and a half months after the birth of government of Giorgia Melonithe executive has been called upon in several cases to exercise it spoiler system required by law.

A few weeks ago, they were bouncing on all the pages of Italian newspapers the words of the defense minister Guido Crosettoregarding the need to change the administrative heads of the ministries, accused – in his opinion – of disloyalty towards the government during the work of approving the budget law: “more power to the decision-makers, no to the occupation of posts by of the Democratic Party”.

The defendant had also evoked «the machete» against those who would not adapt to the government’s needs. A few days later though, the machete looks more like a nail clipper.

In these first steps, the trend of the coming months clearly emerges, especially in view of the big pot in March: the appointments of large state-owned companies (Eni, Enel, Terna, Poste, Leonardo) and the reconfirmation or otherwise of deputies in secret service agencies. The outgoing can almost all sleep peacefully.

For those – followers of the “grim” Crosetto – who thought of changing all the heads of the state not aligned with the new government, a cold shower is on its way. And an equally frozen one is on the way for those who – like the Democratic Party – accused Giorgia Meloni of wanting to destabilize the country during the election campaign.

But let’s go in order.

The decisions that invested the government concerned five key roles of the state structures, which not by chance are all housed in the Ministry of Economy and Finance: the directors of the revenue, state property and customs agencies, and the heads of the general accounting of the state and the department of the treasury. It is from here that the most important decisions of a government pass every day and it is no coincidence that they have always been at the center of the most heinous political battles. In fact, the last time a heavy spoil system was adopted it was at the hands of the then Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieriterminal and excellent mediator of all Pd currents, Conte’s wishes and 5 Stars, finally some requests from D’Alema.

Ruffini (director of revenue) is known for his loyalty to Renzi and the Democratic Party; Dal Verme (of the state property) she is a super-functionary of the Mef and she is also the sister-in-law of Paolo Gentiloni; Minenna at customs had been wanted by the 5 Stars with the blessing of D’Alema.

