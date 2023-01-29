First 100 days of the Meloni government: point by point the promises failed by the Meloni government



100 days of the government led by Giorgia Meloni. 100 days of disappointment and totally disregarded promises for centre-right voters.

Nothing has been done about security so far. Crimes and crimes of all kinds are as before and more than before.

On immigration – Meloni invoked the naval blockade from the opposition – the only solution of the para-League minister Matteo Piantedosi is to disembark the illegal immigrants also in the Centre-North.

On the war in Ukraine total and complete flattening of US positions with Minister Guido Crosetto playing war (media) with the top leaders of the Russian Federation. No diplomatic action to seek peace.

Modest and very partial intervention on the bills. Just ask the Italians who received the gas and electricity bills.

On petrol it is better to spread a pitiful veil. Failure to renew the cut in excise duties and pump prices soaring, fueling already high inflation.

Almost nothing on the tax cut (middle class always massacred by the taxman), with two weights and two weights that favor VAT numbers over employees.

On basic income, the centre-right promised “abolition”, and did little or nothing.

On pensions, the solution to avoid a return to the Fornero Law was Quota 103, very, very, very different from the promised Quota 41.

Chaos reigns supreme on the Pnrr, there is a risk of delays and loss of EU money with the government and the Draghian minister Giancarlo Giorgetti constantly committed not to anger Brussels.

On international politics, much noise and few results, given that, for example, the agreements signed with Libya are partial and represent 10% of Libyan territory (the one where there is less gas).

On the reforms, the dispute continues between the League which would like immediate differentiated regional autonomy and the allies who are pushing first for presidentialism and the special law for Roma Capitale.

On the first public appointments, the government has chosen the moderate line of conservation, so as not to anger the Quirinale and the powers that be.

In the regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy, where the centre-right will almost certainly win, an internal coalition war is underway for the last vote which will have serious consequences.

On construction sites, despite the daily work of Minister Matteo Salvini, everything is still practically at a standstill.

On Justice, the confusion is total, between the positions of Minister Carlo Nordio which conflict with part of the majority and Meloni who tries to mediate.

It’s better not to talk about the single check. He continues the shameful discrimination against widows and widowers (with the government who cares).

And there would be many other examples that could be given… 100 days of Meloni government that disappointed the centre-right voters.

