Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the main protagonists of this government, are spending their Christmas peacefully. The damage is done, then we’ll see, maybe

Let’s go back to talking about the sensational and shameful discrimination of single-parent families in thesingle checkof which Affaritaliani.it he spoke at length. A mistake by the Draghi government has not been remedied in the Budget Law by the Meloni government, either due to incompetence or carelessness.

There discrimination it doesn’t just affect widows and widowers, often with young children. Let us take the example of an unwed mother, abandoned by the father of the boy or girl. Well, with this genius of the center-right government, the state denies 360 euros a year to this single mother, which would be essential to go on in life alone with a child without a father.

Meanwhile Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the main protagonists of this government, spend their Christmas peacefully (and say nothing about the case, of course). The damage is done, then we will see, perhaps, says someone from the centre-right. Blah blah blah… Actions speak louder than words. And the facts are clear. THEY DID NOTHING TO HEAL A GREAT INJUSTICE. Point.

