“Best wishes for a good job to Giorgia Meloni, first woman Prime Minister, and to the new government. The list of Ministers confirms, however – and we cannot keep silent – some worrying signs that have already emerged from the rumors of recent days”. This is how Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S, expresses himself on social media after the assignment given to Giorgia Meloni who made the list of ministers known.

“Crosetto who passes directly from the representation of interests of industries operating in the defense sector to the competent Ministry, to guarantee a sure race to rearmament; Forza Italia at the helm of Foreign Affairs after Berlusconi’s serious utterances on the war in Ukraine; and then again other scattered signs that herald a sharp retreat in the process of recognition and strengthening of civil rights. Let’s get ready for an uncompromising opposition without discounts, for the good of the country. We owe it to the Italians “.