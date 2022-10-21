He only spoke Giorgia Melonisaying two essential things: “the united Center-right has proposed to give the task for the formation of the new Government to the undersigned” and “we are ready, we want to proceed as soon as possible”.

They were highly anticipated the ‘moves’ of Silvio Berlusconi during the consultations, after the contrasts, the tickets and the audio that have contributed to enliven the scene in recent days. No word from the Knight, still, to the right of the future prime minister, during the very brief statements. Only a few composed greetings to the press, leaving the room at the Quirinale. Outside the Palace, an exchange of words between the three leaders and smiles in favor of cameras and photographers.

This time, Berlusconi respected the protocol and the agreements made with Giorgia Meloni to the letter. Nothing to do with ito 2018 showwhen it was Salvini and Berlusconi who spoke, counting the points touched and speaking, before and after, to steal the show from the leader of the League.