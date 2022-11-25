Meloni government, the constructive dialogue offered by Calenda and the node of the League

The reading of the political meter indicates a large consumption of energy, while the latter is saved in the homes of Italians.

Metaphor aside, in the last few hours Calenda offered a constructive dialogue directly to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who, for his part, replied: “next week”.

What is the reason for taking such time if you can work to improve the financial maneuver immediately?

Without conspiracy theories, Giorgia Meloni is certainly not a person who sends them to say, nor a politician who speaks and then denies himself. On this there is wide recognition.

The point is an other. The undertone of the “let’s have 7 days” can translate into a rib opening (that is, properly “staying close”).

When last October 2nd (and August 25th before that) it was anticipated, in an editorial with Affaritaliani, that the Renzi-Calenda duo would exploit the crucial political operations to delegitimize Salvini before the eyes of Giorgia Meloni (and slowly put the Berlusconians in front of to an out out), the current government had not yet been formed.

The meeting between Calenda and Meloni would therefore imply a further evaluation. Parliament was not chosen as the natural venue for discussing the Maneuver, amending it, etc. A different (strictly speaking, unusual) instrument of dialogue was chosen: a political force openly in opposition is not going to talk to the Government, but only with those who represent the latter. A Constitutional datum comes in handy: pursuant to art. 95 “The President of the Council of Ministers directs the general policy of the Government and is responsible for it”. This obviously does not mean that the Government must not include discussions with the opposition, but there is an institutional way to do so, ie, as mentioned, the House and the Senate.

Calenda’s invitation, therefore, can be interpreted as a fine political act or as the most obvious of the steps (according to what has already been anticipated in other editorials) to be considered by Giorgia Meloni.

It is difficult to give credence to the latter hypothesis although one can also think of a mere desire to serve the country regardless of the color of the government in office.

If this were the case, it would be necessary to say “well done” to the Calendians, but this is positive in terms of responsible political action.

The reverse of the medal has another symbology: who fires the financial manoeuvre? The Ministry under the magnifying glass is at Lega level and it is Giancarlo Giorgetti; the latter was a loyal Salvinian, as well as the most governor of the Pontidian environment that can be remembered.

If mathematics is not an opinion, the numbers that are proposed with the “counter-maneuver” also described a few days ago by Mara Carfagna, new president of Action, in Porta a Porta by Bruno Vespa, have the flavor of political bodyguardism. From the series “Dear Giorgia, we are writing to tell you that Salvini and Co. are doing things that are counterproductive for you and for the country”.

This reasoning, if we take it for what the political background may suggest, translates into a real flirtation of other times (something that the First Republic knew well, but which was called pure proportional law). You see that the Meloni government, if anything were to fall in the future, will do so just a few months before the note to the Def when the League will have to deal with the regions it governs in the first year and to which it does not give answers, even leaving Zaia only in the fight against drilling?

Moral of the story, imagining a possible new game chessboard, the League could be broken up and the 8% of parliamentarians would become, in the real world, around 4% of which the rest would go towards Meloni (although several polls already record around 30% of post-election approval for the leader of the Brothers of Italy).

In the meantime, Forza Italia tries not to scourge itself for its original sin: not being able to decide what comes after Berlusconi. If all goes well for the force supporters, with that 8% of the last elections they can rest assured a little longer.

But let’s go back to the main reflection. Why does Calenda offer a dialogue on the financial maneuver by obtaining a personal response of availability from Giorgia Meloni rather than an invitation to debate in Parliament? I wonder if it’s not a hint of running-in.

On the other hand, there is no longer a shadow of differentiated autonomy.

Of the difference in political autonomy, on the other hand, yes. And from Pontida they begin to complain strongly.

In the meantime, the liberals should organize an enlarged front to the popular ones if we don’t want a dead legislature after the Meloni government number one.

