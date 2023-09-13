Meloni thinks about early elections. The Business bomb finds continuous confirmation. This is why it is now a concrete hypothesis

There match for the European Championships is getting hotter and hotter and the hypothesis of Business on a possible return to the polls before the end of the mandate of the Melons takes shape. The idea was launched by Luigi Bisignani at “La Piazza “, the political event of Affaritaliani.it which takes place every year in Ceglie Messapica (Puglia) conceived and conducted by the director Angelo Maria Perrino, and subsequently reiterated by the profound connoisseur of the buildings in an interview given to our newspaper .

The theme of this edition of the event Business it was just “Autumn melons” and the former journalist very close to the political circles Bisignani, teased by Perrino on the subject, had dropped the bomb: “Meloni could decide to go to the elections immediately“. Bisignani’s arguments were related to the political moment. The prime minister, given the internal divisions within the Rightrisks dispersing its current consensus over time and in view of the European elections and early elections would also allow it to scale back his current allies: the Salvini’s League and Tajani’s Forza Italia.

Hypotheses then confirmed also in a subsequent interview Business: “Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has a stalled government. If you don’t find new lustre, your entire relationship with your ministers will fall apart. Making a reshuffle is always complicated. The Prime Minister still has a huge consensus in the country, but an increasingly smaller consensus in the Palace, which means between the parties, between the centers of power, the banks, the Council of State, the State Attorney’s Office. So you to use this great wave that you have in the country it can only go to early elections otherwise he risks ending up like Renzi and all those who, in order to survive one more day, are then overwhelmed.”

There news today it was relaunched also by the political columnist of La Stampa Marcello Arise. In the space of a few days and in view of the European elections within the centre-right – explains Sorgi – the three major allies of the majority will deploy three different strategies. Different and obviously contrasting, that’s for sure they will not contribute to government stability. Perhaps this is also why these days, among the rumors circulating, encouraged by growing economic difficultiesthere is also that of one dissolution of the Chambers and a combination of European and regional policies in one election day in which everyone would put all their stakes at stake.

