The first chords began to sound, the audience broke into applause under the Roman sky, emotion on the surface. A voice-over announced: “The day of defeat will come, but this will not be the day.” Then Giorgia Meloni appeared. The last campaign rally of the right-wing coalition was held in the Roman Piazza del Popolo. But that phrase with which the leader of the Brothers of Italy came on stage belonged to a war speech by Aragorn, one of the protagonists of The Lord of the rings, the masterpiece of JRR Tolkien, favorite author of Meloni and a whole generation of members of the youth of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), who found in that story a wonderful metaphor for many of the political ideals that the post-fascist movement defended at the time. . A year later, the Executive that leads Roman politics dedicated a large exhibition to him in Rome, titled Tolkien: man, teacher, authorto commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death.

The idea for the exhibition, which cost around 250,000 euros and constitutes a complete and interesting tour of the author’s life and work, came from the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. The anniversary was perfect and, in some way, it also connected with the project of returning cultural centrality, roots, to the new Italian radical right. He spreads the idea in that European political space that the left has imposed its political narrative in recent years thanks to culture, to a certain idea of ​​hegemony. It is insisted, and Minister Sangiuliano is one of the main defenders of this theory, that the right must find its references, elevate them and dedicate to them the same care that its opponents had for years. Even resorting to revisionism and pulling, if necessary, myths from his political adversaries, such as Pier Paolo Pasolini or Antonio Gramsci.

Exhibition on Tolkien at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome.

Tolkien, however, has a less elaborate hook. The universe of the British author – expressed in the exhibition through videos, books, costumes from the eponymous film saga by Peter Jackson or letters of the rejection suffered by the first editions of the work – was for many years a national myth for the youth of the post-fascist MSI, who even organized a kind of hobbit camps (the first was held in 1977). It was not an isolated event. A year before, the Ring Company was founded, a musical group of the party’s youth that took the name of the first part of the saga. The radical right saw in the idea of ​​community, the environment, conservatism, traditions, some religious values, rural pride or the fight against a kind of hidden power a reflection of its own mission.

Meloni has admitted that some of his friends had nicknames like Frodo or Gandalf and for years he has cited fragments of Tolkien’s work at his rallies or in his own autobiography. “Deep roots do not freeze,” she has been heard saying invoking the work. And if they gave her the choice, he has confessed on more than one occasion that it would be Sam Gamyi. Because? “Well, he has a peculiarity,” explains the curator of the exhibition, Oronzo Cilli. “Know what his mission is: to help the chosen one, which is Frodo. And get his friend to fulfill that mission. He is a very humble character, coming from a very humble family, although he later became mayor,” the commissioner explained on Wednesday morning in one of the rooms of the exhibition, when it was inaugurated.

The character of Sam, however, was attributed to Meloni’s sister when she won the elections a little over a year ago to show her unconditional support. “I will accompany you to the Mount of Fire to destroy that ring, like Sam with Frodo, knowing that it will not be my story that will be told, but yours, as it is right that it be.” The ring, in reality, both in the work and in the ideology of the right, means that power that corrupts and brutalizes the spirit of community and freedom. Something like the famous establishment, the world of finance and the supposed bureaucracy through which a certain political class betrayed the people.

The exhibition has raised some controversy in Italy, where many consider it excessive to dedicate this space—the National Gallery of Modern Art—and this budget to the prime minister’s favorite author. Cilli, however, who has done didactic work, distances her from any connection with politics. “I have been called to philologically curate this exhibition, respecting the memory and work of this writer. Do not talk about anything other than the man, his work and his greatness. Look, Tolkien’s work has nothing to do with that. In 1976 and 1977, when he became an author close to a political minority on the right, he also became a reference for a section of the left. In Italy, but also in the hippies of the USA. Everyone found something in him. And when he died, notice, some in England called him a Marxist and others a fascist.”

Beyond the interpretations, there is no doubt about the conservative character of the author, the deep Catholicism that permeates his work and his own biography, as the exhibition shows in different passages (also that of his trip to Italy, where he was in Assisi following the steps of San Francisco). For many of Meloni’s coreligionists, the old comrades, Tolkien continues to be an intellectual reference that functions as a banner of the fight to defend the Christian world and Western identity against globalization, multiculturalism, relativism and a certain progress linked to the social democratic ideals. The Minister of Culture himself, who announced the exhibition last July during the meeting of the Brothers of Italy youth, calling it “a gift,” has defended that idea. “Tolkien, let me say it, not I but many critics say it, he was a true and sincere conservative, a sharp conservative with a great critical spirit. “Tolkien was a fervent anti-fascist and a fervent anti-communist.”

Sangiuliano, however, also confessed that there are “aspects” in his literature that “particularly” please the Government and that “immensely claims” such as “the value of community, friendship, the values ​​of solidarity and humanity.” ”. “I often speak of the ongoing disagreement in a globalized society between those, like me and us, who defend a conception of the citizen as possessor of rights and duties and those who want to degrade the individual to mere barcodes and consumers, passive with respect to the world.” , he denounced. An idea that he shares in Europe with partners like Vox who, on occasion, have also approached the British writer.

The minister, a long-time member of the MSI, defined Tolkien as “a liberal in the true sense of the word” and criticized those who have called other Government exhibitions “fascist”, announcing his intention to organize another one about the thinker and founder of the Italian Communist Party, Antonio Gramsci. A figure, however, who is also part of that offensive of the radical right in Europe to provide itself with cultural arguments for ideological war.

The origin of this current, in fact, is found in France and was led by the thinker and founder of the New Right, Alain de Benoist. De Benoist is one of the great theorists of that right-wing reading of the philosopher Antonio Gramsci, especially interested in the concept of hegemony applied to the idea of ​​cultural power. It is the basis on which the European radical right tries to build the new story of him and that leaders such as Viktor Orbán in Hungary have used, who wrote his university thesis on the Italian thinker.

