Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, interviewed on Agorà on Rai 3, returns to talk about the relationship with her daughter Ginevra, 7 years old, she had from her ex-partner Andrea Giambruno, and how it affects her institutional role. «I will give up the leadership of the nation when I realize that I no longer have the consent of the Italians. It's something that I'm trying to do as best I can but you have to know that you're doing it for someone, and that someone believes in it with you. And I couldn't do it anymore if I didn't have the freedom to make an impact: I have to know that I'm changing something. And there is only one person in the world who could convince me to leave, my daughter Ginevra, if I were to realize that she is paying a high price. But she is a smart, strong, understanding little girl and we are doing our best not to get lost in this storm.”

«I would renounce, and will renounce, the leadership of the nation when I realize that I no longer have consent, because this is not a life that can be lived without reason, it is not something you do for yourself. Or at least not me. I met someone who said ''then when you see him what he's like…'', now that I've seen him, and even worse. It's something you do, that I'm trying to do as best I can, but you have to know that you're doing it for someone. You need to know that someone believes it with you. You will no longer be able to do it if you no longer have the freedom to do it as I believe it should be done. That is, the freedom to make an impact: I'm not here to survive. Not everything goes perfectly, we don't always say you win, but I need to know that you are changing something”, continues the Prime Minister.

International events

When asked “why is he always out and about”, he explains that he tries to move his trips “to the weekend so as not to take time away from internal politics” but also “foreign policy is internal politics. Physically it's starting to have an impact.” «It will be particularly burdensome this year that Italy is president of the G7 but it is a great opportunity because it allows us to put our priorities on the table, it is no coincidence that we brought the topic of Africa, migration and artificial intelligence. It's an opportunity that I don't intend to waste » he continues.

The dossier case

«I am absolutely convinced that we know the tip of an iceberg, more than worried I am very indignant about something that was hovering, we have particularly seen in this year the clockwork things, the pages: I think we need to get to the bottom of it I think the question is much broader, I think there are powerful groups who have used confidential information to serve their own interests. I think it's not possible for it to happen in Italy, we need to get to the bottom of it, bring out all those responsible and above all their instigators.”

The European elections and the clash with the opposition

“For me a victory would be to confirm the votes that brought me to Palazzo Chigi a year and a half ago, which is not easy, it doesn't often happen that after a year and a half a government can confirm that consensus”, said the Prime Minister on European elections next June. And therefore: the bar set at 26 percent. A figure in line with the forecasts of the most recent political polls, in which however we can read a downward trend compared to the peaks recorded immediately after taking office. While on the relationship with the leader of the Democratic Party she clarifies: «I don't allow myself to give advice to Elly Schlein, over the years I have seen a left committed to demonizing its opponents while politics should be about respecting the opponent, not fighting in the mud. I have respect for Schlein so I hope that on that side of the fence she will be the one to make a change on this.”

The premiership and the relationship with Mattarella

The alleged attempt “to shield oneself behind the benevolence of the President of the Republic” to attack the prime ministership “does not hold up because this constitutional reform, in any case, will come into force in the next legislature. Practically, between one thing and another, in 2028. Now, in 2028 I'm happy that the left takes it for granted that Giorgia Meloni will still be there, it's clear that they don't really see themselves in great shape… But in short, I wouldn't take it for granted . And I say more: in 2028 President Mattarella's mandate will also come to an end, so this reform does not concern either Giorgia Meloni or Sergio Mattarella.”

The premiership “is not about the present: this is a reform on the future of the nation and it is on this that Italians will be called upon to decide what they want to do”. Then he underlines: «My relations with President Mattarella are excellent, I thank him because he never fails to support not so much the government but the nation. It is a relationship that we manage directly, personally. Those who try to compromise it I fear will be disappointed.”

Tax evasion, taxes and amnesties

«Speaking of amnesties» and the accusation made by the left of being «friends of tax evaders: 2023 was the record year in the recovery of tax evasion, the Revenue Agency collected 25 billion 4.5 billion more compared to the previous one, numbers never recorded: now if we who made these numbers are friends of the tax evaders who was there before us and didn't make them, what should it be?” said the Prime Minister.

And he adds: «Having a friendly tax system means having a tax system that does not oppress families and businesses with abstruse rules and an unsustainable level of taxation that does not correspond to the level of services that are provided with the proceeds of taxation, a friendly tax system he is the one who asks you to pay the right taxes and who expects you to do it within a sustainable timeframe and who does not use the proceeds of that taxation for useless things but uses them with a principle with which a good family man would operate”.

«I don't accept, as I heard, the leader of the Democratic Party saying that healthcare, which is paid for with taxes, is wonderful: I agree but I also don't give lessons because it was this government that brought the healthcare fund to its all-time high » continued the prime minister. On the issue, you specify that tax revenues must be used “responsibly” and “not take the money of those who didn't have a house to allow those who had two to renovate it for free, that's not my model.”

The migrant question and economic growth

«In Egypt we saw six European leaders, including the president of the Commission, who went to Cairo on an Italian proposal. And they embraced a new approach, the one we want with African countries, and we must be proud that what was the Italian proposal has now been adopted by Europe. We started with the memorandum with Tunisia, criticized by the opposition, and which is instead bearing fruit.”

On economic matters, the Prime Minister declared that «objectively Italy grew more than the European average last year, something that hasn't been seen for a very long time, in a situation of extreme difficulty it is giving a good account of itself, it means that it is everything is fine, no, it means that our policies give better results than those we have seen before, yes” recalling the various positive economic indicators from the OECD and Istat on employment, growth and inflation.