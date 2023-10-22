Words like “threesome” and “foursome” have become fashionable





As is known, the Internet does not forgive and has an iron memory, indeed it has become the collective memory of all humanity.

Hence the separation between Andrea Giambruno and Giorgia Meloni it spread online, also because the prime minister chose a post on X to download it.

It was a very rude defenestration which also marks a point of passage in the sociological narrative of the Internet.

It is the first time that a woman becomes Prime Minister in Italy and it is the first time that a prime minister’s partner has been left for sexual reasons in a barracks context.

An event that will be studied in the future.

The fact remains that an avalanche of mud and debris fell on the Melons and therefore, by transitive property, on Palazzo Chigi.

The prime minister was right to dump him on the spot, especially if – as she herself says – the situation had been compromised for some time.

A decision that was certainly painful but which avoided further damage and preserved the institutions.

The fact remains that i social they poured all their poisonous hatred into this affair, further exposing – in case there was any need – the hatred that simmers in society and that anonymity is enough to reveal.

Aside from the written comments, there was an avalanche of memes that targeted and still target the former presidential couple.

A particularly suggestive verb, “ravare”, hit the headlines after the former first gentleman nicely massaged his package in front of his fellow journalist Viviana Guglielmi, who was also very embarrassed, as seen in the “Striscia la Notizia” film.

Not only that, English words like “threesome” And “foursome”, which until yesterday were relegated to English porn on which Italian teenagers now study the language of Albion.

Translated into the language of Dante they mean “do it in three” and “do it in four” or translated into the language of Romulus it denotes the more classic “crowd”.

In short, barracks and adolescent language, albeit ennobled by the foreign language.

It is therefore clear that Italian testosterone shoots are not the only ones who frequent such sites, taking note of the analytical knowledge that Giambruno has of this lexicon.

Who knows what Minister Eugenia Maria Roccella will say that she wants to block porn sites.

The question we now ask ourselves is if and when Meloni will be able to recover from what is technically called “shitstorm”, just to use an easily translatable English term again.

In fact, the news of the separation not only went around the world but so did the related memes and merciless images that now dance mockingly on every Italian cell phone.

And then now, with artificial intelligence, it takes very little to translate even if dialect terms, such as Roman, also represent a challenge for technological development, but in short let’s say that the concepts are understood very well even abroad.

Pollsters say that in the short term Meloni will even have an increase in consensus, albeit slight, due to the famous “woman left by a “scoundrel” effect, intended not in an offensive sense but in the sense of the classic Italian male intorter of kind, unsuspecting girls of the dangers of the world which, however, as is pointed out, the “scoundrels” they seem to choose them with the lantern.

But in the medium – long term it seems that then the Melons it will pay for the mud and debris scattered forever on the Internet and every time there is some problem the terrible zombies of irreverent memes will rise again.

Because this stuff is like i virusthey may be latent for a while, but the “waves” manifest themselves forever and re-emerge when you least expect it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

