Drama of jealousy: Giorgia, Andrea and the others

We missed the sheepish gossip, nothing to do with the Decameron, just the unveiling of a mirror that could not hide reality, and everyone saying: we knew, we intuited, it was inevitable.

The prime minister leaves the first “gentlemen”, so to speak, for manifest verbal and physical infidelity, this matters little.

“The sweetheart with the tuft”, already an active member of Lele Mora’s stablereturns to his threesomes, and abandons the parties at the Quirinale, leaving Meloni to deal with a problem, and this time of a private nature, but as we know in Italy the private is above all political.

But this family that is falling apart attacks Meloni’s granite will, and now it will be difficult to remain champions of the “Christian indissolubility of the couple”.

He is probably already ready to write books, appearances, guest appearances, paid interviews with the Beasts, which is what he aspired to, but it could become a hot topic capable of giving information on the “menage a deux” at Palazzo Chigi, and on the private moments of the ” Imperial-Subburra couple”.

The event could be devastating, given the unreliability of the Gallo Cedrone of the Mora-Mediaset team, but he will soon be looking for new horizons (and jobs), he doesn’t seem to care much about what he said off the air, but above all we can understand the modus operandi of the Italic male, half Boron-Verdone, and half Corona.

In the broken image of what already seemed like an unbalanced and sticky relationship, more the result of a mutual exchange agreement than real, with Giambruno incredulous that the love impulse could bring so much, and he bullied without thinking about the consequences: destructive for Giorgia but profitable without limits for the suburban Don Giovanni.

I believe that an even more difficult path can begin, politically and psychologically, than the already tragic news that absorbs the Prime Minister’s days, and then we will also have to consider the presence of a little girl, who will need to be told who his father really was, compared to Salvini and Tajani, they become a marginal problem.

We wonder how it was possible not to inform Mr. Giambruno that his “gymnastic-journalistic” activity after Giorgia’s election should have changed dramatically, almost like Diana’s after her marriage to Carlo, but probably the discrepancy between the two worlds , was excessively incompatible, and the Premier appears too weak with the ex-first gentleman, for obvious aesthetic reasons.

We are halfway between the “seduced and abandoned” and the “drama of jealousy”, where “the male blackbird” cannot contain himself, cannot become what he has never been, but continues to be what he is: a compulsive whoremonger, at least so it would seem, and if there were no (continuing?) betrayal it would be the usual gossip about betrayal, the main topic of debate in modern (and ancient) times

But it won’t be like this because there will be implications and embarrassments and fake solidarity, and we will have to understand how the Premier will control this loose cannon that can explode at any moment and Giambruno will probably find expert advisors among old friends from Mora’s team.

The image of Italy continues to be the same, but we could have spared ourselves this “Italian comedy”, based on sex, touching, unaware and consenting wives, occasional lovers, “she was just a friend”.

This is the announced tragedy that takes us back, to the dark times in which we are chained, Andrea and Giorgia, unfortunately they are one of the many couples that break up, nothing original but finally “the horns” we can rightfully insert them into the tricolor, as the only experience municipality that truly represents us.

